{comment_count=0, correction_html=, keywords=[Where We Live, Merrifield in Fairfax County, Va., neighborhoods in Fairfax County, Va., real estate in Fairfax County, Va., houses for sale near me, John McNamara, a vice president at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, hprealestate4], web_headline=Fairfax’s Merrifield becomes hip with a breakneck transformation, deck=, site_service={parent=/, site={pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps=/realestate/, site_url=https://www.washingtonpost.com/realestate/, site_keywords=Washington Post real estate,DC real estate,MD real estate,VA real estate,Buy a home,Sell a home,DC neighborhoods,open houses in DC MD VA,real estate advice,real estate information in washington dc,Washington dc real estate news,DC neighborhood information,DC open houses,MD open houses,VA open houses,real estate market, site_about=null, site_description=Washington Post's Real Estate section is your source for buying and selling a home and finding open houses in DC, MD and VA., site_theme=normal, site_title=Real Estate, site_tagline=null}, navigation={nav_title=Real Estate, display_in_top_strip=false, nav_display=true}, _admin={alias_ids=[], default_content=/WashingtonPost/Production/Digital/Queries/site-service/realestate/real-estate-stream2}, inactive=false, social={archives=null, twitter=https://twitter.com/postrealestate, rss=null, facebook=null}, site_topper={social_link_display_order=null, display_social_links=true, custom_links_highlight=null, site_logo_image=null, custom_links=[Rentals^https://www.washingtonpost.com/rentals/, Where We Live^https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/where-we-live/, Recently Sold Homes^https://www.washingtonpost.com/homesales/index.html, Sell a Home^https://ssa.washingtonpost.com/advselfserv/registration/signInReg.do?type=commrealestate, Agent Directory^http://realestate.washingtonpost.com/eng/associates/usa/last-name-sort], site_background_image=null}, name=Real Estate, story_list={display_social_share_buttons=true, social_share_buttons=null, story_list_content={}}, _id=/realestate, _comments_config={comments_config={comment_system=coral, comment_system_date=2018-02-14T15:00}}, order=1021}, source=The Washington Post, taxonomy={keywords=[Where We Live, Merrifield in Fairfax County, Va., neighborhoods in Fairfax County, Va., real estate in Fairfax County, Va., houses for sale near me, John McNamara, a vice president at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, hprealestate4], categories=null, custom_taxonomy=null, tags=[]}, type=article, uuid=f045db96-2796-11e8-bc72-077aa4dab9ef, primary_slot=null, tracking={ugc={default_sort=, comments_source=washpost.com, moderation_required=false, allow_comments=true, storytools_id=, is_ugc_gallery=false, display_comments=true, allow_photos=false, default_tab=, max_items_to_display_top=3, allow_videos=false, storytools_name=, stream_id=, max_items_to_display=15, comments_period=14, storytools=none}, in_url_headline=fairfaxs-merrifield-becomes-hip-with-a-breakneck-transformation, content_category=RealEstate, show_comments=true, section={subsection=null, section=realestate}, show_ads=true, authors=Lester Davis}, commentConfig={includereport=true, canvas_permalink_id=washpost.com/8bvh5zpd9k, markerdisplay=post_commenter:Post Commenter|staff:Post Writer|top_commenter:Post Forum|top_local:Washingtologist|top_sports:SuperFan|fact_checker:Fact Checker|post_recommended:Post Recommended|world_watcher:World Watcher|cultuer_connoisseur:Culture Connoisseur|weather_watcher:Capital Weather Watcher|post_contributor:Post Contributor, defaulttab=all, includerecommend=true, source=washpost.com, canvas_allcomments_app_instance=6634zxcgfd, includereply=true, includesorts=true, includevoteofftopic=false, moderationrequired=false, includeverifiedcommenters=true, canvas_permalink_app_instance=m6yzjj840m, comments_period=14, commentmaxlength=2000, defaultsort=reverseChronological, canvas_allcomments_id=washpost.com/km4ey0dajm, allow_comments=true, includeshare=true, display_comments=true, allow_photos=false, allow_videos=false, display_ugc_photos=false, childrenitemsperpage=3, includeheader=true, display_more=true, includefeaturenotification=false, maxitemstop=3, storytools=none, maxitems=15, includepermalink=false, includepause=true}, short_url=https://wapo.st/2qqNSeN, path=https://www.washingtonpost.com/realestate/fairfaxs-merrifield-becomes-hip-with-a-breakneck-transformation/2018/04/11/f045db96-2796-11e8-bc72-077aa4dab9ef_story.html, display_summary={date=1523532600, blurb=WHERE WE LIVE| The once-industrial area now combines Metro access with luxury condos and artisanal juice bars., headline=Fairfax’s Merrifield becomes hip with a breakneck transformation}, editors_picks=null, html=<article class="paywall" itemprop="articleBody"> <p> </p> <p> </p> <div class="inline-content inline-gallery-embedded"> <link href="//www.washingtonpost.com/pb/gr/c/ssiSingle/r0DtBpwKo8Tvoq/css/d9cb19704f.css?_=d4db2" rel="stylesheet"/> <link href="//www.washingtonpost.com/pb/gr/p/ssiSingle/r0DtBpwKo8Tvoq/style.css?_=512fa" rel="stylesheet"/> <script>window.pbDeferredSSISingle=window.pbDeferredSSISingle||new Array;</script> <div class="pb-container"> <div class="pb-feature-ssi-single pb-f-theme-normal pb-f-dehydrate-false pb-f-async-false pb-3 pb-feature pb-layout-item pb-f-gallery-gallery" data-chain-name="no-name" data-feature-id="gallery/gallery" data-feature-name="no-name" data-pb-feature-config="gallery/gallery" data-pb-fingerprint="0fh3taXsipu" id="fVVe782Ko8Tvoq"> <div class="wp-volt-gal unprocessed wp-volt-gal-p-end-circular wp-volt-gal-promo-stub wp-volt-gal-on-promo-slide wp-volt-gal-embed-promo wp-volt-gal-embed-promo-hide" data-blurb="The community’s landscape has made a quick transition from worn-out storefronts to luxury condos." data-category="RealEstate" data-commercial-node="realestate" data-debug="false" data-first-published="1523476263" data-keywords="[Where We Live, Merrifield in Fairfax County, Va., neighborhoods in Fairfax County, Va., real estate in Fairfax County, Va., houses for sale near me, John McNamara, a vice president at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty]" data-permalink="http://www.washingtonpost.com/realestate/where-we-live--merrifield-in-fairfax-county-va/2018/04/09/d1172806-391b-11e8-8fd2-49fe3c675a89_gallery.html" data-preroll-zone="" data-published="1523476263" data-section="realestate" data-show-interstitials="true" data-show-preroll="true" data-slug="where-we-live--merrifield-in-fairfax-county-va" data-subsection="" data-title="Where We Live | Merrifield in Fairfax County, Va." data-uuid="d1172806-391b-11e8-8fd2-49fe3c675a89"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-bar"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-nav"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-nav-full-gal"><a data-pb-field="custom.navPromoLabel" data-pb-placeholder="View More Label" data-pb-url-field="custom.navPromoLink" href=""></a></div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-nav-number"><span class="wp-volt-gal-nav-number-current">1</span> of 15</div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-nav-buttons"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-nav-button wp-volt-gal-nav-prev"></div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-nav-button wp-volt-gal-nav-next"></div> </div> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-buttons"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-button wp-volt-gal-button-fullscreen">Full Screen</div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-button wp-volt-gal-button-autoplay">Autoplay</div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-bar-pie"></div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-button wp-volt-gal-button-close">Close</div> </div> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-main"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-photos"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide wp-volt-gal-photo" data-buy="true" data-caption="As Richard Tri lounged on a wooden bench on a recent sunny Saturday in the heart of one of Fairfax County’s most popular and fastest-growing areas, he seemed at a loss to describe the transformation that has occurred in just a few short years in the Merrifield neighborhood. " data-credit="Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post" data-image="https://www.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14632-31.jpg?env=A" data-max-width="3000" data-ratio="1.499" data-title=" " data-uuid="d4a8b95e-3947-11e8-af3c-2123715f78df"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide-gal-title"></div> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide wp-volt-gal-photo" data-buy="true" data-caption="The old shops and worn-down storefronts that for years dotted the streets ringing Merrifield were replaced “seemingly overnight,” he said, by luxury condo buildings, an artisanal juice bar and several grocery chains." data-credit="Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post" data-image="https://www.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14594-8.jpg?env=A" data-max-width="3000" data-ratio="1.499" data-title=" " data-uuid="b8ee8fc2-3947-11e8-af3c-2123715f78df"> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide wp-volt-gal-photo" data-buy="true" data-caption="“I’ve lived here for 10 years and I still can’t believe how much this area has changed,” said Tri, who lives in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse. “If you want to eat healthy you can easily do that, and if you want a little junk food it’s right at your fingertips, too.”" data-credit="Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post" data-image="https://www.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14597-10.jpg?env=A" data-max-width="3000" data-ratio="1.499" data-title=" " data-uuid="bbedbd10-3947-11e8-af3c-2123715f78df"> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide wp-volt-gal-photo" data-buy="true" data-caption="Tri’s surprise at the breakneck pace of development in Merrifield is not without justification, said John McNamara, a vice president at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty who has tracked the local real estate market for years." data-credit="Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post" data-image="https://www.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14615-25.jpg?env=A" data-max-width="3000" data-ratio="1.499" data-title=" " data-uuid="b906cee8-3947-11e8-af3c-2123715f78df"> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide wp-volt-gal-photo" data-buy="true" data-caption="“The growth in Merrifield over the past 10 years has exponentially outpaced that of any other area” nearby, McNamara said. “Merrifield has added more housing units and retail options than other surrounding areas and has become a destination point within such a short period of time.”" data-credit="Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post" data-image="https://www.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14593-7.jpg?env=A" data-max-width="3000" data-ratio="1.499" data-title=" " data-uuid="b1b421ea-3947-11e8-af3c-2123715f78df"> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide wp-volt-gal-photo" data-buy="true" data-caption="McNamara is quick to point out that other once-struggling neighborhoods, such as Washington’s Shaw and Trinidad, “that were similarly overlooked took 10 years to gain traction. Merrifield took off in three years,” he said. " data-credit="Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post" data-image="https://www.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14611-18.jpg?env=A" data-max-width="2001" data-ratio="0.667" data-title=" " data-uuid="aee1a17c-3947-11e8-af3c-2123715f78df"> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide wp-volt-gal-photo" data-buy="true" data-caption="Merrifield is bordered by Interstate 66 on the north, the Capital Beltway on the east, Arlington Boulevard on the south and Lee Highway and Nutley Street SW on the west." data-credit="Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post" data-image="https://www.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14603-13.jpg?env=A" data-max-width="3000" data-ratio="1.499" data-title=" " data-uuid="b2ea774e-3947-11e8-af3c-2123715f78df"> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide wp-volt-gal-photo" data-buy="true" data-caption="In the past 12 months, 262 properties have sold in Merrifield, ranging from a 732-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom condominium for $125,000 to a 6,370-square-foot, six-bedroom, eight-bathroom Colonial for $1.3 million, said McNamara, the vice president with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty." data-credit="Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post" data-image="https://www.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14599-12.jpg?env=A" data-max-width="3000" data-ratio="1.499" data-title=" " data-uuid="b231cb22-3947-11e8-af3c-2123715f78df"> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide wp-volt-gal-photo" data-buy="true" data-caption="There are 31 homes for sale in Merrifield, ranging from a 929-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bathroom condominium for $194,000 to a 4,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom Arts and Crafts-style home for $1.3 million." data-credit="Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post" data-image="https://www.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14618-23.jpg?env=A" data-max-width="3000" data-ratio="1.499" data-title=" " data-uuid="b55b520a-3947-11e8-af3c-2123715f78df"> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide wp-volt-gal-photo" data-buy="true" data-caption="There are 27 homes under contract in the neighborhood." data-credit="Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post" data-image="https://www.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14652-39.jpg?env=A" data-max-width="2001" data-ratio="0.667" data-title=" " data-uuid="ccced3e4-3947-11e8-af3c-2123715f78df"> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide wp-volt-gal-photo" data-buy="true" data-caption="How a once-industrial unincorporated area, known more for its warehouse-style multiplex than for sleekly designed buildings and boutiques, became a shining example of a modern urban area, albeit one wrapped in suburban skin, provides proof of the converging power of targeted economic development mixed with a little luck, McNamara said. " data-credit="Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post" data-image="https://www.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14590-6.jpg?env=A" data-max-width="3000" data-ratio="1.499" data-title=" " data-uuid="aeb3cb08-3947-11e8-af3c-2123715f78df"> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide wp-volt-gal-photo" data-buy="true" data-caption="It didn’t hurt, he added, that Merrifield was also within walking distance to a Metro station and close to major road arteries. " data-credit="Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post" data-image="https://www.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14606-15.jpg?env=A" data-max-width="3000" data-ratio="1.499" data-title=" " data-uuid="c3540dca-3947-11e8-af3c-2123715f78df"> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide wp-volt-gal-photo" data-buy="true" data-caption="If public transportation represents Merrifield’s arteries, the nearby Mosaic District — a 31-acre site with a hotel and more than 70,000-square-feet of office space — provides the oxygen that helps make the entire body function, McNamara said. " data-credit="Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post" data-image="https://www.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14584-1.jpg?env=A" data-max-width="3000" data-ratio="1.499" data-title=" " data-uuid="994f8432-3947-11e8-af3c-2123715f78df"> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide wp-volt-gal-photo" data-buy="true" data-caption="Jordan Corrie said that he’d followed Merrifield’s transformation closely. So by the time he was ready to move, about two years ago, he knew the location fairly well and understood exactly the type of amenity-rich neighborhood he’d be buying into." data-credit="Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post" data-image="https://www.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14646-41.jpg?env=A" data-max-width="3000" data-ratio="1.499" data-title=" " data-uuid="dbd49b44-3947-11e8-af3c-2123715f78df"> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-slide wp-volt-gal-photo" data-buy="true" data-caption="Still, said Corrie, who settled on a 900-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium, Merrifield has surpassed his wildest dreams." data-credit="Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post" data-image="https://www.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14639-34.jpg?env=A" data-max-width="3000" data-ratio="1.499" data-title=" " data-uuid="df8322f6-3947-11e8-af3c-2123715f78df"> </div> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-title-overlay"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-title-backdrop"></div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-title-gradient"></div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-title-holder"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-title-main"></div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-title-subtitle"></div> </div> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-ad" data-ads="true"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-ad-wrap"> <wp-ad data-manual-render="true" id="slug_bigbox_gallery"></wp-ad> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-ad-skip"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-ad-pie"></div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-ad-skiptext">Skip Ad</div> </div> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-close-fullscreen"><i class="close">×</i></div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-main-nav wp-volt-gal-main-nav-prev"><i class="fa fa-angle-left"></i></div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-main-nav wp-volt-gal-main-nav-zoom"></div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-main-nav wp-volt-gal-main-nav-next"><i class="fa fa-angle-right"></i></div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-preroll"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-preroll-video"></div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-preroll-text"></div> </div> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-embed-promo-container"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-embed-promo-container-table"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-embed-promo-top"><span class="cell">Where We Live | Merrifield in Fairfax County, Va.</span></div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-embed-promo-mid"> <div class="cell"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-embed-promo-mid-img-container"> <img alt="" src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_606w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14632-31.jpg"/> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-embed-promo-mid-label"><i class="fa fa-camera"></i>View Photos</div> </div> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-embed-promo-bottom"><span class="cell">The community’s landscape has made a quick transition from worn-out storefronts to luxury condos.</span></div> </div> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-details"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-details-handle">Caption</div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-details-wrap"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-details-main"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-blurb">The community’s landscape has made a quick transition from worn-out storefronts to luxury condos.</div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-caption"> <span class="wp-volt-gal-caption-title"> </span> <span class="wp-volt-gal-caption-text">As Richard Tri lounged on a wooden bench on a recent sunny Saturday in the heart of one of Fairfax County’s most popular and fastest-growing areas, he seemed at a loss to describe the transformation that has occurred in just a few short years in the Merrifield neighborhood. </span> <span class="wp-volt-gal-caption-credit">Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post</span> </div> <a class="wp-volt-gal-buy-link" href="#" target="_blank">Buy Photo</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-templates"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-pie"> <div class="wp-volt-gal-pie-anim wp-volt-gal-pie-inner wp-volt-gal-pie-spinner"></div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-pie-anim wp-volt-gal-pie-inner wp-volt-gal-pie-filler"></div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-pie-anim wp-volt-gal-pie-mask"></div> </div> <div class="wp-volt-gal-interstitial-text">Wait 1 second to continue.</div> </div> </div> <style>.wp-volt-gal-preroll-video{width:100%;height:100%}</style> </div> </div> <div class="clear"></div> <script>(function(){var __e=window.__e||[],ssiSingleFooter={initComplete:false,init:function(){pbDeferredSSISingle.push("https://d2p9l91d5g68ru.cloudfront.net/PrerollPlugin/PrerollPlugin.min.js");pbDeferredSSISingle.push("//www.washingtonpost.com/pb/gr/p/ssiSingle/r0DtBpwKo8Tvoq/hi-pri-render.js?_\x3d512fa");pbDeferredSSISingle.push("//www.washingtonpost.com/pb/gr/p/ssiSingle/r0DtBpwKo8Tvoq/render.js?_\x3d512fa");pbDeferredSSISingle.push("//www.washingtonpost.com/pb/gr/p/ssiSingle/r0DtBpwKo8Tvoq/instance.js?_\x3d512fa"); wp_import(pbDeferredSSISingle).always(function(){initComplete=true})}};if(typeof wp_pb.StaticMethods=="undefined"||typeof wp_pb.StaticMethods.isPageHydrated=="undefined"||wp_pb.StaticMethods.isPageHydrated())if(!ssiSingleFooter.initComplete&&(document.readyState=="interactive"||document.readyState=="complete"))ssiSingleFooter.init();else document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",function(){ssiSingleFooter.init()});__e.push(["shamble",function(){ssiSingleFooter.init()}])})();</script> </div> <p>As Richard Tri lounged on a wooden bench on a recent sunny Saturday in the heart of one of Fairfax County’s most popular and fastest-growing areas, he seemed at a loss to describe the transformation that has occurred in just a few short years in the Merrifield neighborhood. </p> <p>The old shops and worn-down storefronts that for years dotted the streets ringing Merrifield were replaced “seemingly overnight,” he said, by luxury condo buildings, an artisanal juice bar and several grocery chains.</p> <p>“I’ve lived here for 10 years and I still can’t believe how much this area has changed,” said Tri, who lives in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse. “If you want to eat healthy you can easily do that, and if you want a little junk food it’s right at your fingertips, too.”</p> <p>Tri’s surprise at the breakneck pace of development in Merrifield is not without justification, said John McNamara, a vice president at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty who has tracked the local real estate market for years.</p> <p>“The growth in Merrifield over the past 10 years has exponentially outpaced that of any other area” nearby, McNamara said. “Merrifield has added more housing units and retail options than other surrounding areas and has become a destination point within such a short period of time.”</p> <p channel="wp.com" class="interstitial-link"> <i>[<a href="http://www.washingtonpost.com/realestate/in-laurel-a-bit-of-levitttown-with-peace-and-trees/2018/04/05/84ee048e-2b85-11e8-8ad6-fbc50284fce8_story.html?utm_term=.5cda52cb5f1c" shape="rect">In Laurel, a bit of Levitttown with peace and trees</a>]</i> </p> <p>McNamara is quick to point out that other once-struggling neighborhoods, like Washington’s Shaw and Trinidad, “that were similarly overlooked took 10 years to gain traction. Merrifield took off in three years,” he said. </p> <p></p> <div class="inline-content inline-graphic-embedded-296"> <img class="unprocessed placeholder" data-hi-res-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_1484w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/02/RealEstate/Graphics/2300-WWL-Merrifield-map.jpg?uuid=C_9W_Da4EeivPCEjcV943w" data-low-res-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_480w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/02/RealEstate/Graphics/2300-WWL-Merrifield-map.jpg?uuid=C_9W_Da4EeivPCEjcV943w" data-raw-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/02/RealEstate/Graphics/2300-WWL-Merrifield-map.jpg?uuid=C_9W_Da4EeivPCEjcV943w" src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_60w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/02/RealEstate/Graphics/2300-WWL-Merrifield-map.jpg?uuid=C_9W_Da4EeivPCEjcV943w"/><br/> </div> <p> <b>Transformation<b></b>:</b> How a once-industrial unincorporated area, known more for its warehouse-style multiplex than for sleekly designed buildings and boutiques, became a shining example of a modern urban area, albeit one wrapped in suburban skin, provides proof of the converging power of targeted economic development mixed with a little luck, McNamara said. </p> <p>It didn’t hurt, he added, that Merrifield was within walking distance to a Metro station and close to major road arteries. </p> <p>If public transportation represents Merrifield’s arteries, the nearby Mosaic District — a 31-acre site with a hotel and more than 70,000 square feet of office space — provides the oxygen that helps make the entire body function, McNamara said. </p> <p>Jordan Corrie said that he’d followed Merrifield’s transformation closely. So by the time he was ready to move, about two years ago, he knew the area fairly well and understood exactly the type of amenity-rich neighborhood he’d be buying into. </p> <p>Still, said Corrie, who settled on a 900-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium, Merrifield has surpassed his wildest dreams.</p> <p>“I thought I knew what to expect since we had a good idea of what was here before we moved, but you can’t put a price tag on being so close to the Metro and restaurants and parks,” he said. </p> <p channel="wp.com" class="interstitial-link"> <i>[<a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/realestate/the-neighborhood-where-people-settle-in/2018/03/28/bcf85f38-2792-11e8-bc72-077aa4dab9ef_story.html?utm_term=.341a86007a6d" shape="rect" title="www.washingtonpost.com">The neighborhood where people settle in</a>]</i> </p> <p>If Corrie represented the hyper-informed buyer, Alex Guest was on the opposite end of the spectrum, she said. </p> <p>A stay-at-home mom, Guest said that her family selected Merrifield because it was a 10-minute walk to the closest train station and allowed her husband, who works in downtown Washington, to have a convenient and stress-free commute to his office. </p> <p>“I figured the fact that I could still have some yard for a price that wouldn’t break the bank was a bonus,” said Guest, who lives in a 2,200-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom split-foyer home. </p> <p></p> <div class="inline-content inline-photo inline-photo-normal"> <a name=""></a> <img class="unprocessed placeholder" data-hi-res-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_1484w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14615-25.jpg?uuid=uQbO6DlHEeivPCEjcV943w" data-low-res-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_480w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14615-25.jpg?uuid=uQbO6DlHEeivPCEjcV943w" data-raw-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14615-25.jpg?uuid=uQbO6DlHEeivPCEjcV943w" src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_60w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14615-25.jpg?uuid=uQbO6DlHEeivPCEjcV943w"/><br/> <span class="pb-caption">On an industrial area, Merrifield now combines Metro access with luxury condos and artisanal juice bars. (Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post)</span> </div> <p> <b>Living there<b></b>:</b> Merrifield is bordered by Interstate 66 on the north, the Capital Beltway on the east, Arlington Boulevard on the south and Lee Highway and Nutley Street SW on the west.</p> <p>In the past 12 months, 262 properties have sold in Merrifield, ranging from a 732-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom condominium for $125,000 to a 6,370-square-foot, six-bedroom, eight-bathroom Colonial for $1.27 million, said McNamara, the vice president with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.</p> <p>There are 31 homes for sale in Merrifield, ranging from a 929-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bathroom condominium for $194,000 to a 4,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom Arts and Crafts-style home for $1.3 million.</p> <p>There are 27 homes under contract in the neighborhood.</p> <p></p> <p> <b>Schools:</b> Fairhill Elementary, Jackson Middle and Falls Church High.</p> <p></p> <p> <b>Transit<b></b>:</b> The Dunn Loring-Merrifield Station on Metro’s Orange Line serves Merrifield. Metrobus’s 2A route also serves the community.</p> <p></p> <p> <b>Crime:</b> Since January, there have been 36 assaults, three stolen vehicles and one robbery reported in the service area that covers Merrifield, according to Fairfax County police.</p> </article>, last_modified=1523476933, slug=WWL0414, site_service_lookup=/realestate, created_date_num=1521038986, thumbnail={aspect_ratio=1.4992503748125936, featured={aspect_ratio=1.4992503748125936, credit_line=Justin T. Gellerson / For The Washington Post, credit_organization=For The Washington Post, raw_caption=April 5th, 2018 - Merrifield in Fairfax County, Virginia Garden Gate Drive in the Merrifield neighborhood of Fairfax County, Virginia . Justin T. Gellerson for The Washington Post, credit_name=Justin T. Gellerson, width=3000, caption=, credit=null, url=https://img.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14632-31.jpg, height=2001}, credit_line=Justin T. Gellerson / For The Washington Post, credit_organization=For The Washington Post, raw_caption=April 5th, 2018 - Merrifield in Fairfax County, Virginia Garden Gate Drive in the Merrifield neighborhood of Fairfax County, Virginia . Justin T. Gellerson for The Washington Post, credit_name=Justin T. Gellerson, width=3000, caption=, credit=null, url=https://img.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/JTG_180405_14632-31.jpg, height=2001}, tertiary_slot=null, meta_title=null, include_in_site_search=true, published_date_num=1523476933, comment_count_fuzzy=null, canonical_url=https://www.washingtonpost.com/realestate/fairfaxs-merrifield-becomes-hip-with-a-breakneck-transformation/2018/04/11/f045db96-2796-11e8-bc72-077aa4dab9ef_story.html, mobile_headline=Fairfax’s Merrifield becomes hip with a breakneck transformation, web_sked={datetime_updated=0, images=[], will_have_graphic=true, description=Lester: lesterdavis926@gmail.com Please edit the gallery at wwl-merrifield.xml., videos=[], graphics=[], reported_datetime=1523532600, will_have_video=false, killed=false, has_video=false, datetime=1523532600, stub_only=false, has_image=false, tbd=false, will_have_image=true, print_only=false, exclude=false, has_gallery=false, galleries=[], will_have_gallery=true, has_graphic=false}, html_data={img_count=3, graf_count=31, char_count=6672}, tags=[], _service_=com.washingtonpost.webapps.pagebuilder.services.ArticleContentService, social_headline=Fairfax’s Merrifield becomes hip with a breakneck transformation, display_date=1523532600, meta={review_info={decibels=, phone_no=, website=, movie_runtime=, movie_contains=, price=none, review_flavor=RESTAURANT, operating_hours=, critic_ratings=, decibel_descriptor=, editor_picks=, mpaa_rating=1}}, _id=http://www.washingtonpost.com/realestate/fairfaxs-merrifield-becomes-hip-with-a-breakneck-transformation/2018/04/11/f045db96-2796-11e8-bc72-077aa4dab9ef_story.html, publication_start=1523532600, redirect_url=null, primary_slot_as_full_width_html=, status={color=ff9428, name=Unknown, cms=Methode, raw=WPStories/Slot, slug=unknown}, last_modified_num=1523476933, site_node=/realestate, title=Fairfax’s Merrifield becomes hip with a breakneck transformation, story_type=null, display_date_num=1523532600, site_service_id=deprecated, object_hash=1523532664, secondary_slot=null, sub_type=null, creator_by_item_role={By=[{name=Lester Davis, in_byline=true, byline=Lester Davis, item_role=By}]}, _config_={path=http://www.washingtonpost.com/realestate/fairfaxs-merrifield-becomes-hip-with-a-breakneck-transformation/2018/04/11/f045db96-2796-11e8-bc72-077aa4dab9ef_story.html}, summary=WHERE WE LIVE| The once-industrial area now combines Metro access with luxury condos and artisanal juice bars., tertiary_slot_as_full_width_html=, creator=[{name=Lester Davis, in_byline=true, byline=Lester Davis, item_role=By}], publishing_status={name=Live, slug=live}, decoded_headline=Fairfax’s Merrifield becomes hip with a breakneck transformation, web_type=article_story, content_origin=methode, loid=null, uri=/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/03/14/RealEstate/Stories/WWL0414.xml, url=http://www.washingtonpost.com/realestate/fairfaxs-merrifield-becomes-hip-with-a-breakneck-transformation/2018/04/11/f045db96-2796-11e8-bc72-077aa4dab9ef_story.html, primary_slot_html=, secondary_slot_as_full_width_html=, created_date=1521038986, publication_end=null, published_date=1523476933, commercial_node=/realestate, kicker={name=Real Estate, url=http://www.washingtonpost.com/realestate}}