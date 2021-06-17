Harriman, an adviser to four U.S. presidents, served as ambassador to the United Kingdom and the Soviet Union in the 1940s, as governor of New York in the 1950s, and in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations in the 1960s. He had barely moved into the house when he offered its use to Jacqueline Kennedy and her children after her husband’s death. The house was one block from her mother’s home. After a few months, Kennedy moved across the street to 3017 N Street.