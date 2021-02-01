A combination of location and value attracted William and Ashly Kim, who were among the first Laurel Hills Crossing buyers. They have three children, ages 4 months to 6 years, and their nearby townhouse was getting crowded.

“It’s exciting to think about waking up each day and looking out across our deck and see that our property is intertwined with the history of the area, and the way that Lorton is being revitalized,” said William Kim, 35, a government contractor in financial management.

The Kims recalled sitting in Brown’s office at the sales center, eager to sign. In Cowles’s office, next door, another couple was also negotiating. “We knew we had to jump on it quickly,” William said.

The builder, K. Hovnanian Homes, offers six floor plans, with base prices ranging from $859,990 to $964,990. The Kims chose the Memphis model, the same floor plan as the community’s model home, with 3,848 square feet and a base price of $949,990.

Their lot, on a cul-de-sac, has plenty of room for the kids to play outside. Inside, William was attracted to the two-story great room. And Ashly, 34, a veterinarian and chief of staff for three animal hospitals, especially liked the 10-foot-long kitchen island with seating for six. “We like to host events with our families, she said. “When I saw that island, I knew it was for us.”

Upgrades chosen by the Kims include a first-floor bedroom with a full bathroom, an expanded morning room off the kitchen, and a finished basement with a dedicated exercise room and another bedroom and bathroom. In the kitchen, they upgraded to Calacatta Ultra Quartz on the island, Brellin white cabinets by Aristokraft and GE Cafe appliances with a range hood.

The upper level has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and with their upgrades, the Kims will have six of each, including a half bathroom (powder room) on the main level.

The couple expects to close on the house in July. “We don’t regret anything,” William said. “In terms of what we could afford, to get the type of land and the type of home we got, it’s definitely more bang for our buck.”

Nearby: Laurel Hills Crossing is across the street from the Workhouse Art Center, which offers visual and performing arts, camps, classes and workshops, all virtual for now because of the pandemic. In addition to the Alpine-X indoor ski slope, a new police station and an animal shelter are planned. Also nearby are the Occoquan Historic District (a town in Prince William County) and Occoquan Regional Park in Lorton.

Schools: Halley Elementary, South County Middle, South County High

Transit: The Virginia Railway Express station in Lorton is a short drive from the development, and Dulles International Airport is about a 40-minute drive. Fairfax Connector buses provide service along a number of routes in the Lorton area.

Laurel Hills Crossing

8950 Hubbard Way, Lorton, Va.

Base prices for the single-family houses range from $869,990 to $964,990.

Builder: K. Hovnanian Homes

Features: Standard features include brick fronts, professional landscaping, 30-year roof shingles, low-maintenance KP Dakota vinyl siding, energy-saving windows, and a 50-gallon electric water heater. Kitchens come standard with GE appliances, granite countertops and recessed-panel birch cabinets; bathrooms with ceramic floor and wall tiles, Moen faucets and birch vanities with marble tops.

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 or 5 / 3 to 5 (more of each with upgrades)

Square-footage: 2,687 to 3,848

Homeowners association fees: $117 a month