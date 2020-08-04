The answer became evident by 1985, when Ramos was looking to buy a place of her own. The Centreville area was developing rapidly, and there was growing demand for affordable housing. She considered three houses — all in London Towne — before buying the one where she still lives.

Ramos cited two main selling points. One was location — near her parents, her job and the place where she rode horses. The other was value — the best house in the best neighborhood at the lowest price she could find.

“The original part of the community is all brick and [cinder block], and they are sturdy,” Ramos said. “They’re very solid buildings, and they don’t build them like that anymore.”

Keystone Development, the first of London Towne’s developers, completed the first homes in 1966. The original section consists of two- and three-story townhouses, many with dedicated driveways. Some are arranged in squares surrounding grassy lawns, playgrounds or woods.

A small section of one-story homes was developed north of London Towne Elementary School in the early 1970s, and the newest section, Hancock Court, was built in 1980 on the site of a closed community pool.

Street names such as Paddington, Gatwick and Leicester evoke notions of London, as does the architectural style of some of the original dwellings, featuring painted designs of Tudor-style beams.

Cristina Dougherty, a real estate professional with Long and Foster, said that affordability is a “huge” draw, and that London Towne offers “a great opportunity to get into a townhouse at the lower end of Fairfax County’s market.”

“If someone wants to own their land and have a yard and have ownership . . . it’s a great place to start, because otherwise you’re looking at a comparable price for a condo,” said Dougherty, who has been selling homes in the area for 18 years.

“I also think the age of the homes is an asset because, by this time, they’ve already been renovated once, if not twice,” Dougherty said.

Henri Stein, a 16-year resident of London Towne, said she appreciates the many mature trees in the neighborhood and the proximity to trails running through Cub Run Stream Valley Park, which borders the community.

“I like the fact that we’ve got all of the trees and wildlife,” she said, adding that bears, deer and foxes are occasionally seen in the neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of space for people to get out of their homes and enjoy outdoors without leaving the community,” she said.

Ramos said that the community playgrounds are popular with children, and that having the elementary school within walking distance is a draw for young families.

“A lot of people have the possibility to stay home with their kids here because they can afford to have one person making a living,” she said.

“There’s a lot of diversity in the neighborhood,” Ramos added. “One of my neighbors is Korean, and for many years I had a neighbor who was Afghani. And that is such a healthy thing because these kids are going to school with all kinds of ethnically diverse people, and they get to understand the world living locally.”

Living there: London Towne is bordered by Cub Run Stream Valley Park on the west, Wycombe Street on the north, Stone Road on the east and Route 29 (Lee Highway) on the south. The newer communities of London Towne West and Second London Towne West are adjacent to London Towne on the west and north, respectively. The homeowners association provides trash removal, landscaping of common areas, and maintenance of playgrounds and private streets. Monthly HOA fees are $64.

There are many retail and dining options within two miles in shopping centers along Route 29 and Stone Road.

Over the past year, according to Dougherty, 38 homes have sold in London Towne. The average price was $347,500, ranging from a townhouse with three bedrooms and three bathrooms for $300,000 to a townhouse with three bedrooms and three bathrooms for $375,000.

There is one home on the market, a townhouse with three bedrooms and four bathrooms priced at $342,900.

Schools: London Towne Elementary, Stone Middle School and Westfield High School.