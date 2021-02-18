McCaskill, who served in the Senate from 2007 to 2019, has returned to Missouri after losing her seat to Republican Josh Hawley.

“I wasn’t always thrilled about sharing my wife with her work in Washington, but our special home there was a magnet for me to try and spend more time with her when Congress was in session,” Shepard wrote.

Constructed on the 10-acre site of the former convention center on H Street NW, the Residences at CityCenter has 216 condos spread across two buildings. The high-end housing was designed by London-based Foster and Partners to be clean, crisp and contemporary. Floor-to-ceiling windows and Northern European white oak floors create light, airy spaces. Amenities include a doorman, a 24-hour concierge, a fitness center, a yoga studio and wine storage.

McCaskill and Shepard’s elongated condo has a bedroom on either end, with the main living area in between.

“The layout of our condo was terrific,” Shepard wrote, “with the guest bedroom at the opposite end from the master, and the floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the unit that actually opened to the fresh air, allowing us to enjoy many beautiful days more fully in D.C.”

McCaskill added texture and visual interest to the main living area by installing wave panels along the wall opposite the condo’s wall of windows. The kitchen has bleached walnut cabinetry and a Caesarstone-topped island.

The condo’s 1,000-square-foot, three-level private terrace has a gas firepit and gas grill for outdoor entertaining. The sound system has indoor and outdoor speakers

“We were 15 minutes from the Hill, 15 minutes from Reagan [National Airport], steps to a great burger, amazing fresh Italian, and so many other great restaurants in the CityCenter complex,” McCaskill wrote. “But yet, when we were home, we felt a million miles away, especially having a drink with a good book on the terrace. That place is a natural stress reliever.”

Shepard also will miss the convenience that living at CityCenter offered.

“A quick elevator ride to my workout, and when I got back, out to our terrace for my morning coffee, where I could put on my music with my phone, is a routine I miss,” Shepard wrote.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1,720-square-foot unit comes with two parking spaces conveniently located next to the elevator. It is listed at just under $2.9 million. The monthly condo fee is $2,171.

Listing agent: Judi Seiden, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

