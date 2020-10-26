Large black-framed windows highlight the white-painted brick. An elegant five-sided bay extension rises from the basement to the third floor, where instead of a windowed enclosure it forms a balcony. Two large oaks rise from the sidewalk and overhang the roof.

“This was an old single-family house. We gutted it and started from scratch with the shell,” said Bojan Peovski, manager of Square Residential, the developer and builder. “But we saved and incorporated many of the beautiful ornamental details.”

The details include: exposed brick walls, ornamental black wrought-iron banisters and the front stoop atop the five-step entrance stairway.

Florida Avenue is lightly trafficked there. and street noise is barely discernible inside the building.

Balconies in back: The basement unit has a private entrance to the right of the building’s front stairs and five steps down from the sidewalk. The door opens into the living area and kitchen. A small window high on the wall faces Florida Avenue. In the rear, the unit has a bedroom, two bathrooms (en suite and hallway), a den and an outdoor patio.

The first-, second- and third-floor units have a similar open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. A hallway leads to a den, a bathroom, and a bedroom with an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet.

Each of the three units above the basement has a balcony off the bedroom in the rear. The back of the building is part of an interesting urban scene, with trees and neighbors’ flower gardens, decks, outdoor furniture and barbecue grills.

The den in the top (third-floor) unit has a skylight in the ceiling and could be set up as a bedroom or a guest room. That unit also has the front-facing balcony formed by the bay extension. The front balcony is small but large enough for a few chairs.

DZ Architecture designed the building interior in consultation with Square Residential.

Nearby: The Dupont Circle neighborhood has stores, restaurants, galleries and hotels. Dupont Circle Farmers Market opens on Sunday mornings. Kramerbooks & Afterwords is a popular bookshop, eatery and gathering place. The Phillips Collection art museum is around the corner.

Dupont Circle has a park with grass, benches and a central fountain. The fountain has three sculpted figures representing sea, stars and wind. It was created by architect Henry Bacon and sculptor Daniel Chester French and dedicated in 1921.

Schools: School Without Walls @ Francis-Stevens (elementary and middle), Cardozo Education Campus (high).

Transit: The Dupont Circle station, on the Red line, is the closest Metrorail stop. But Woodley Park, one stop away, can be reached by taking a scenic walk across the (William Howard) Taft Bridge, which carries Connecticut Avenue over Rock Creek. There is a bike path on R Street. Massachusetts Avenue, a major thoroughfare, is a block away. Street parking is readily available

2150 Florida

2150 Florida Ave. NW, Washington

There are four units, one on each of four levels, including the basement. Prices range from the mid-$600,000s to the low $800,000s.

Builder: Square Residential

Features: The building has original design elements, including exposed brick throughout. Floors are 7½ -inch white oak plank. Ceilings are 9½ -feet high, with recessed lighting installed. The kitchen has Bosch appliances, Calacatta quartz counters and two-toned (white and gray) soft-close cabinetry. An LG washer-dryer combination is included in each unit. Valet-style parking is available at the nearby Washington Hilton (1919 Connecticut Ave. NW) for $300 a month.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 plus den / 2

Square-footage: 825 to 925

Condominium association fees: About $200 a month

See model: By appointment.