Laurie Fink is monitoring the construction of her townhouse at Robinson Landing in Old Town Alexandria, Va. “Every time I come, a little more is done,” she said.

On a recent Thursday morning, she strolled the sidewalk, camera in hand, peering at the yellow brick facade of her residence. She was there for a pre-drywall inspection. “My Realtor suggested we do this to see where all the wiring is before they put up the drywall,” Fink said.

“I’m going to take pictures and video so I know what’s behind the walls. That’ll be useful especially when we hang pictures,” she said. She and her husband, Kevin, hope to move there in late November or early December.

Robinson Landing will comprise 26 townhouses and 70 condominium residences in groups of four- and five-story buildings across a city block in Old Town, bounded by Duke Street, Wolfe Street, South Union Street and the Potomac River. The community is on the former site of Robinson Terminal South, which was a warehouse.

Several of the townhouse buildings are near completion. The ground beneath the future condos is being prepared for construction of the underground garage. The scene is a hive of activity with cranes, cement mixer, piles of lumber and surveyors in white, blue and green hard hats using transits to measure distances.

Win Sheridan was one of the first buyers to sign a contract. “But sounds like I’ll be one of the last to move in,” he said, laughing. He bought a top-floor condo penthouse that’s expected to be completed in early to mid-2020.

A native Alexandrian, Sheridan said Old Town has always been a big part of his life. “I couldn’t be more excited for Robinson Landing and what it’s going to do for the city. I can’t wait,” he said.

Elevator offered: Twenty-six four-story, two-car-garage townhouses with roof terraces are offered in four models — Alexander, Bryan, Carlyle and Delaney. An elevator is included in the Bryan, Carlyle and Delaney, not in the Alexander.

All the floor plans feature open-concept living. In the Delaney, the entrance door opens to a small foyer and a room to the right that can be configured as a sitting room, study, playroom, library or bedroom. The Finks plan to set up an office. Beyond that is the garage, which has a back door to the outside.

Walking up one flight, you enter the dining area. The living room, to the right, faces the street. The L-shaped kitchen in the left rear corner joins a family room in the right corner. A balcony across the rear is an option.

On the third level, the owner’s bedroom and bathroom are toward the front, and two smaller bedrooms line the rear. The elevator door, linen closet and laundry closet are in the hallway.

The top floor opens to a loft that can be used as a media room, lounge or bedroom. Surrounding the loft is a U-shaped roof terrace that translates into two rooftop entertaining spaces — one toward the front and the other toward the back — connected by a narrow walkway.



The kitchen has frameless European-style cabinets, quartz counters and premium appliances. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Amenities: Proximity to Old Town shops, restaurants, the waterfront, historic sights and a strong pedestrian presence are the homegrown amenities for Robinson Landing.

Fink recalled the time she lived in Milan while explaining her attraction to the location. “We could walk everywhere, and that’s the lifestyle we want to re-create here. My husband bikes, so he’ll have access to miles of trails at our doorstep. We like being close to the water, and we’re happy about the waterfront rejuvenation.”

Amenities in the condo buildings are for use by townhouse and condo residents. They include a lounge, meeting room, business center, fitness center, yoga studio, 24/7 concierge, package room and pet-grooming spa.

A public promenade and docks behind the condo buildings, along the river, are part of the redevelopment plan for the Alexandria waterfront.

What’s nearby: Potomac Riverboat Company runs water taxi service between Alexandria and National Harbor and between Alexandria and Gaylord National Resort. Once you get across the river, you can shop, dine and ride the Capital Wheel, a Ferris wheel.

Mount Vernon is an eight-mile drive. Or you can bike on the paved Mount Vernon Trail along the Potomac River’s Virginia shoreline to get to George Washington’s estate.

Shopping: Harris Teeter and Trader Joe’s are on North St. Asaph Street, Whole Foods Market is on Duke Street, Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market is on Franklin Street, and Safeway is on South Royal Street.

Schools: Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy (elementary), George Washington Middle, T.C. Williams High.

Transit: The community is approximately a 20-minute drive with no congestion from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. via George Washington Memorial Parkway, which feeds into Virginia Route 1/Washington Street. Interstates 495 and 95 cross Route 1 south of the community. Reagan National Airport is a 10-minute drive, Dulles International Airport is 40 minutes. King Street-Old Town Metro Station on the Blue and Yellow lines isn’t far.



The U-shaped roof terrace has two entertaining spaces — one toward the front and the other toward the back — connected by a narrow walkway. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)