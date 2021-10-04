The developer, Stanley Martin Homes, is building 180 townhouses in the Prince George’s County community. It opened for sales this year, and so far, starting before the model home officially opened, the builder has sold about 70 residences. Buyers have been moving in since June.
“In the beginning of the year, it was kind of an odd, brisk market,” Haywood said. “It has actually leveled off some since then.”
Keeping things simple, the builder has two distinct home styles. The Wagner floor plan is the larger, at 20 feet wide, with four levels, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage. The Kelly plan is 16 feet wide, with two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a one-car garage.
The Wagner units “are like bookends, strictly end units,” Haywood said. He also said that there’s no shortage of bedroom space in either model. The Wagner comes standard with three bedrooms and can go up to five. The standard two -bedrooms in the Kelly plan can go up to four.
The four-story townhouses’ curb appeal benefits from their ample windows and spacious top-floor terraces.
The Wagner model unit’s ground-level entrance opens to a foyer and a 14- by 14-foot multipurpose room that the builder calls flex space. It can be used as a home office, a recreation room, a home gym or a spare bedroom. This flex space has a closet and a door that opens into the two-car garage.
A staircase leads to the main living area, where a roomy kitchen is flanked by a family room and a dining area in the open floor plan.
The kitchen and dining area, at a combined 25 by 27 feet, take up more than half of the second level. A long center island doubles as a breakfast bar, with seating for four. Stylish pendant light fixtures appear to float over the white center island.
There’s also plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Dark wood cabinetry lines the wall. Haywood said stainless-steel GE appliances and quartz or granite countertops are among the home’s standard features.
The dining area is in a sunroom-like setting with windows on two sides, and there is a deck outside, off the dining area.
On the other side of the kitchen is the sunlit, 19- by 15-foot family room. In the model unit, the builder has placed a fireplace there, an optional upgrade, with a TV mounted above it. A conveniently located half bathroom (or powder room) is also on this level.
There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the third floor, including a private bathroom, with a double sink and a shower, in the owner’s bedroom suite. The suite also has a spacious walk-in closet.
The two remaining bedrooms are on the opposite end of the hallway and share a hall bathroom that has a tub with a shower. There is also a laundry closet on this level.
Another set of stairs leads to the top floor, which is primarily a large loft space divided into two sections facing the front and back of the residence. On the front end, a 19- by 10-foot terrace overlooks the neighborhood.
Popular upgrades to Riverfront townhouses include extra bedrooms and a gourmet kitchen with a double oven, and Haywood said about 80 percent of buyers upgrade from a carpeted to a hardwood staircase, as shown in the model home.
For community outdoor space, the neighborhood will have a park with a tot lot and trails connecting to the Anacostia Tributary Trail System.
Haywood said that potential buyers from all over the country have toured Riverfront and that many have come from Silver Spring, Washington and Northern Virginia. He also said many people have taken virtual tours. “Folks that have bought here,” he said, “the most are young buyers that are renting in urban metropolitan areas, but it was too expensive to buy there.”
Schools: Edward M. Felegy Elementary, Nicholas Orem Middle, Northwestern High
Transit: The West Hyattsville Metro station, on the Green and Yellow lines, is within walking distance. D.C. is a short drive away.
Nearby: West Hyattsville Metro Station, dining and retail options in the Shoppes at Art District, the Mall at Prince George’s, Takoma Park Shopping Center and Promenade Park, with trail connecting to NW Branch trail.
Riverfront
5662 Little Branch Run, Hyattsville, Md.
About 70 of the 180 townhouses planned have been sold. Prices range from $464,990 to more than $559,990.
Builder: Stanley Martin Homes
Features: Units have an open floor plan on the main level, wood floors, stainless-steel GE appliances, quartz or granite countertops, an owner’s suite with a walk-in closet and a private bathroom, a deck on the main level, and a top-floor loft with a terrace.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 or 3 / 3
Square footage: 1,619 to 2,525
HOA fee: $150 monthly
Contact: Loven Haywood, sales office, 301-900-8457