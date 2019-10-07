

Valley and Park townhouse community in Reston, Va., has six floor plans available at base prices ranging from $799,995 to $924,995. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Reston, Va., residents John Flavin and Christa Tobias decided to buy a townhouse in the Valley and Park community, south of the town center and Dulles Toll Road, based on its adaptable floor plan.

“We wanted to stay in Reston and were looking for a new home that we could customize in terms of bedrooms,” said Flavin, 55, a sales representative for a brewery. “It’s not easy to find a four-bedroom townhouse in this area.”

He and Tobias chose the Simon end unit, the largest of six floor plans, with enough bedrooms for them and their three teenage daughters. One of the bedrooms is on the ground floor. Two, including the owner’s suite, are on the third floor, and another occupies a loft on the top level.

Flavin and Tobias expect to pay more than the base price of $924,995 for the four-level townhouse because of upgrades, and they anticipate moving in during spring 2020.

All 54 townhouses at Valley and Park start with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and three powder rooms, and they can be configured with two to five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a half bathroom. At least one full or half bathroom on every level, a two-car garage at the rear and a partially covered rooftop terrace come standard for every townhouse floor plan.

The six floor plans — three end and three interior units — range from 2,525 to 3,044 square feet. The two largest, the Simon and Shiloh end units, are 48 feet deep and 22 feet wide. The smallest, the Dunn interior unit, is 44 feet deep and 20 feet wide.

Butterfly garden: Designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning of Tysons, Va., the townhouses are contemporary in style with black-painted casement windows, red or tan brick veneer and fiber-cement siding. The community grounds will include a butterfly garden and a metal sculpture created by Upstate New York artist DeWitt Godfrey.

The only furnished model unit has the Shiloh floor plan, priced starting at $897,995. The front door opens to a foyer and a home office, which could become a bedroom. The second level, with standard 10-foot-high ceilings, has the kitchen at the center, with the great room at the back and the dining area at the front. The kitchen can be moved to the rear in all the floor plans.

“Another big reason we loved the townhouse are the floor-to-ceiling windows and open floor plan on the living level and lots of light throughout the house,” Flavin said.

Optional upgrades in the model unit include a gas fireplace in the great room, a deck off the back and quartz countertops in the kitchen. Stainless-steel GE appliances and engineered wood floors on the second level come standard.



Kitchens have standard stainless-steel GE appliances, subway tile backsplashes and granite countertops. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The third floor has a laundry room at the top of the central staircase. The laundry room and the large bedroom at the rear are upgrades from the standard Shiloh floor plan, which has a hall laundry closet and two bedrooms at the back.

The owner’s suite, at the front of this level, includes two walk-in closets and a spacious bathroom with a glass-fronted shower, a two-sink vanity and a toilet compartment.

Rooftop terrace: On the top floor of the model unit, the loft is furnished as a TV lounge with an optional gas fireplace and a wet bar. This open space, with a powder room in one corner, provides access to the rooftop terrace through an optional sliding glass door. “This outdoor room is one of the most appealing features of the home,” Flavin said. “We plan to use it for entertaining and hanging out.”



The master bedroom on the third level includes two walk-in closets. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The master bathroom has a two-sink vanity, glass-fronted shower and a toilet compartment. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Unfurnished townhouses in the community can be toured to see some of the alternative layouts possible for each floor plan. The Smith interior townhouse has an optional enclosed bedroom and full bath on the ground level and a rear kitchen on the second floor. On the third floor, the owner’s bedroom, bathroom and walk-in closet are arranged as an upgraded suite of connected spaces extending from the front to the back of the townhouse. A hallway along one side leads from the bedroom, past the staircase to a laundry room next to the closet at the rear.

What’s nearby: Valley and Park is near the stores and restaurants of Reston Town Center. Target, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s are a short drive away. A Wegmans grocery store is planned within walking distance. As members of the Reston Association, residents have use of swimming pools, tennis courts, other recreational areas and trails.

Transit: The Wiehle-Reston East Metro station and future Reston Town Center Metro station, both on the Silver Line, are less than a mile away. Fairfax Connector buses run on Sunrise Valley Drive past the community to the Wiehle station and other destinations in Reston. The Dulles Toll Road and Fairfax County Parkway are close by.

Schools: Sunrise Valley Elementary, Hughes Middle and South Lakes High.



On the top floor of the model unit, the loft opens to a rooftop terrace. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)