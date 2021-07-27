In 1801, Belgian aristocrat Henri Joseph Stier settled on 800 acres between two tributaries of the Anacostia River and built a mansion named Riversdale, which is now a museum. Stier’s daughter married into the prominent Calvert family of Maryland and lived in the house after her parents returned to Belgium. Her son, Charles Benedict Calvert, took over the house after his parents’ deaths. He helped found the U.S. Agricultural Society and sold adjoining Rossborough Farm to the Maryland Agricultural College, which became the University of Maryland. He was the first president of its board of regents and is considered the father of the university.