

The living room in the Gassaway-Feldmeyer House, built cira 1878 in Annapolis’s historic distric. (Hometrack)

The Gassaway-Feldmeyer House is one of the best examples of Italianate architecture in Annapolis.

Italianate, a predominant Victorian revival style in Annapolis, was popular in the latter part of the 19th-century in East Coast cities. Its characteristics include solid, square-shaped houses with low-pitched roofs, embellished with molded cornices and decorative brackets, and tall, narrow windows with ornate crowns.

Located in the heart of Annapolis’s historic district, the house was built circa 1878 as an investment property for Augustus Gassaway, who served as postmaster, mayor and secretary of the Maryland Senate. James Feldmeyer, a pharmacist, bought the home in 1903 and expanded it with a one-story addition in the back. He also added electricity and a side porch that is no longer there.

1 of 92 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region View Photos The Washington Post’s picks of distinguished local homes on the market. Caption The Washington Post’s picks of distinguished local homes on the market. Hometrack/Hometrack Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Feldmeyer’s heirs remained in the home until 1960. The Historic Annapolis Foundation purchased the house in 1976 and used it as its headquarters from 1980 to 1994. The organization sold the house to the current owners in 1994. Restoration specialist Bob Bennett helped the owners restore the house, preserving its historic features.

[The most expensive homes sold in the Washington area in 2018]

Entrance to the home is gained through two sets of ornately carved walnut double doors. The vestibule features a vintage three-light chandelier hanging from a plaster ceiling medallion, and a Minton encaustic tile floor.

In the entrance hall, the walnut stairs have an elaborately carved newel post and balusters. The stairs curve gracefully to the upper levels. The formal living room has floor-length arched windows with their original interior shutters, and a fireplace with an ornamental mantel. Large walnut pocket doors separate the living room from the dining room. An enormous bay window graces the dining room. A butler’s pantry and eat-in kitchen have been updated for modern living. A cozy morning room with a fireplace and bay window is a quiet place to relax.



Pea gravel paths separate the boxwood gardens. (Hometrack)

The second-level master suite has 11-foot ceilings, fireplaces in the bedroom and bathroom, and a dressing room with cherry cabinetry. The master bathroom features a separate soaking tub on a cherry-paneled platform with a barrel-vault canopy. The second floor also contains a spacious family room with a bay window, built-in cabinetry, a wet bar and fireplace.

[10 attractive cities that prove you can move overseas and live comfortably]

A beautiful stained-glass window adorns the wall between the second and third levels. The third level has two of the four bedrooms and a roof deck that overlooks the Paca House gardens and has a view of the Naval Academy chapel dome. The lower level has a climate-controlled wine cellar.

Brick walkways on both sides of the house lead to a brick patio and formal boxwood gardens with pea gravel paths.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,253-square-foot house is listed at $2.5 million.