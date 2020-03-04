The 1941 house was designed by architect Ward Burns and built by R.W. Bolling for Carolyn Gray Townsend, presumably as an investment property. Walter S. Gubelmann was the first known resident of the house. Gubelmann was a businessman, philanthropist, yachtsman and member of the Croquet Hall of Fame.

In 1944, Gray Townsend sold the house to Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney and his then-wife, Eleanor. Cornelius, a descendant of the Vanderbilt and Whitney families, served as assistant secretary of the Air Force from 1947 to 1949 and undersecretary of commerce from 1949 to 1950. He was also known as the owner of two Belmont Stakes winners, a financial backer of such classic films as “Gone With the Wind,” and a patron of the arts. And he was a founder of Pan American Airways.

Two years after he bought the house, Whitney sold it to Chandler Hale, a former assistant secretary of state. Hale was also the son of Eugene Hale and brother of Frederick Hale, both senators from Maine.

In 1960, W. Douglas Burden bought the house from Hale’s widow. Burden was an explorer, naturalist and author. He was best known for trapping three Komodo dragons in 1926. The Burdens were friends of Jacqueline Kennedy’s, and they rented her their Somerset Hills, N.J., farm in 1965.

Just before he joined the U.S. Supreme Court, Abe Fortas and his wife, Carolyn Agger, a prominent tax lawyer, bought the house in 1965. Fortas, an amateur violinist, hosted string quartet recitals on Sunday evenings in the music room.

Agger was fond of gardening and turned the backyard into a paradise of perennial flowers and shrubs. Her garden was featured in “The Secret Gardens of Georgetown,” a 1994 book by Washington Post garden columnist Adrian Higgins. Agger also swam laps daily in the swimming pool, considered one of the largest in Georgetown.

Fortas remained in the home until his death in 1982. When Agger died in 1996, the house was sold to antiques dealer Guy K.S. Bush. Marc E. Leland, a former assistant secretary of the treasury for international affairs and a former general counsel of the Peace Corps, owned the house from 1998 to 2010.

The house has been renovated several times. The third floor, which is now the master suite, was added in the late 1990s. The master suite has his-and-her bathrooms, two walk-in closets — one of which is 14 by 29 feet — and a salon for hair and makeup. Her bathroom has a double-sink marble vanity, a round soaking tub, separate shower and a heated shagreen floor made from stingray skins.

The current owner put her own touches on the gardens, adding limestone from Europe and plants that bloom from spring until fall. She hosted nearly 1,100 people in the garden for a Hillary Clinton fundraiser in November 2016. Guests included Vogue editor Anna Wintour and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 8,141-square-foot house, which has been on Georgetown house and garden tours, is listed at $15.5 million.

