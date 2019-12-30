The brick façade on 13th Street is painted black and is framed with a white border. The sides are white stucco and light-brown siding. All the residences facing 13th street have balconies with black metal railings. The condos are priced from $349,999 to $849,999.

Coba, a family-owned D.C. company, is the Linnea’s developer, and Teass\Warren Architects, a D.C. firm, designed the building. Slavis Group of S&G Realty, also a local firm, is handling sales.

Inside, rooms are painted white, and large windows let in a lot of natural light, especially on the south and west sides. “Even in the lowest-level units you can read a book without turning on the lights,” said Edward Slavis, the sales agent.

The Linnea is a four-floor, 11-unit condominium building at 3514 13th St. NW in the District's Columbia Heights neighborhood.

Soundproof: Slavis and Carlson talked about the attention paid to soundproofing units in the building.

“In D.C., there are minimal sound regulations,” Slavis said. “You hear horror stories from residents who say they’re constantly aware of their neighbors’ every move and feel like they don’t have privacy.”

Carlson said the team looked at various ways “to minimize sound transfer and selected what we think is the best material for soundproofing: [gypsum concrete] subflooring.”

“We feel that here normal living is soundproof,” Slavis said.

The building is a walk-up. “Not putting in an elevator saves space, cost and condo fees,” Slavis said. The communal hallways are floored with the same oak as the residential units, and the stairs are also wood.

Unit 4 has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and 908 square feet. The eat-in kitchen is outfitted with right-sized appliances, custom cabinetry and electric outlets the same color as the backsplash tile. The living room is opposite the kitchen at one end of the unit. Between them, a hallway leads to the two bedrooms, at the other end, each of which has access to a balcony through a glass door. The larger bedroom has an en suite bathroom. The second bathroom is off the hallway.

Unit 11 has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,015 square feet. It is on the top floor and is flooded with light. The unit has a spiral staircase that leads to a large roof deck. The layout is similar to Unit 4’s.

Unit 5 — the largest condo, at 1,215 square feet — has three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. The kitchen and living room are on one side of the unit, and the bedrooms, running end to end, are on the other. “It does have that big open feeling,” Carlson said of the layout. “It makes you feel comfortable and looks good, too.”

Nearby: Giant Food, on Park Road, and Target, on 14th Street, are close to Linnea, along with dozens of shops and commercial service outlets. There are bars and restaurants in Columbia Heights, Adams Morgan, Mount Pleasant and Petworth. “There’s a lot of energy and excitement in the area,” Slavis said.

Schools: Raymond Education Campus, McFarland Middle, Roosevelt High.

ransit: Columbia Heights, on the Green and Yellow, lines is the closest Metro station; Georgia Avenue-Petworth, also on the Green and Yellow lines, is within walking distance. Bike lanes run along some streets. There is resident-only parking on one side of some streets, with general parking on the opposite side.

“The neighborhood is scored in the 95th percentile for walkability. You don’t need a car,” Slavis said.

The Linnea

3514 13th St. NW, Washington

There are 11 condominium units in this Columbia Heights building. Nine remain unsold, and four of them are on currently the market, at prices ranging from $349,999 to $849,999.

Builder: Ox Builders

Features: White oak flooring runs through the units and in the common hallways. LED lights are installed in the ceilings, and adjustable shelving by Rubbermaid is in the bedroom closets. A stacked washer and dryer are in a closet. Windows that open are screened. Kitchens have Samsung stainless-steel appliances, quartz counters and designer tile backsplashes with color-matching electric outlet plates. Three parking spots behind the building are for sale at $35,000 each.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 to 3 / 1 to 3

Square-footage: 463 to 1,215

Condominium association fee: $125 to $363 per month.

Contact: Edward Slavis at 202-870-0407 or thelinneadc.com

View model: By appointment.

