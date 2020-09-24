So as she drove out in mid-July to Jack’s Run, a K. Hovnanian Homes community in Purcellville, Va., she was excited. She had seen the company’s homes in previous moves, but could not afford to build a new home. And were it not for a savvy sales agent, Todd would still be contemplating sharing those walls.

Todd’s route traversed the less commercial countryside of Loudoun County, not the charming downtown, golf courses, wineries and plenty of suburban amenities, including a nearby supermarket of other routes. She arrived at the model, discouraged that it was too remote, and took a quick tour, planning to leave without announcing herself. Then sales consultant Sylvia Cowles waylaid her and, one by one, aced all of Todd’s questions.

On April 6, Todd will move into the Berryhill II model, a one-story, three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with 2,300 square feet and a two-car garage. She chose upgrades of a stone fireplace, a gourmet GE Profile appliance package, Aristokraft kitchen cabinets, Shaw luxury vinyl plank floors, upgraded granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, an owner’s suite with a six-foot extension and the company’s owner’s luxury bath option.

AD

AD

At $717,000, with the proceeds from her townhouse making this next step affordable during her retirement, she is close to living her dream.

“I got every single thing I wanted, and I love everything I chose,” she said.

Home-schooling area: Todd’s is one of 28 Jack’s Run homesites, each a minimum of one acre. Five are remaining and are being released every few weeks. Much of the development is surrounded by a tree conservation area, and it is bordered to the west by the Jack’s Run stream and scenic overlook. The six floor plans offer a range of features, including one-level houses with an optional second floor; optional extensions in morning rooms and great rooms on the first levels that carry over to expansive basements; optional walkouts and lofts on upper floors; exterior treatments of brick and stone; and a combination of both.

The Wisconsin II model, which will ultimately be available for sale but is not currently listed, is the only finished home in the community. It offers an open floor plan that includes a split staircase accessible from the entry and kitchen; a spacious mudroom with two entrances and a washer-dryer hookup; and an optional three-car garage, a convertible home office and a floating dining area off the kitchen. First-floor options include a great room extension and two sizes of morning room. In the kitchen are upgraded GE Cafe Series appliances, premium quartz countertops and an oversized, eat-in kitchen island.

As a nod to the times: an optional bedroom in the basement is being marketed as a

home-schooling area.

AD

AD

Nearby: Jack’s Run is in Purcellville, a hub of western Loudoun County that features many restored Victorian homes and commercial buildings and a bustling downtown with more than 50 restaurants. The region includes several golf courses, wineries and craft beer distilleries. It is about a half-hour’s drive from historic Harpers Ferry, where the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers converge, and where Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia meet.

Schools: Mountain View Elementary, Blue Ridge Middle and Loudoun Valley High.

Transit: Bus service is available via Virginia Regional Transit and Loudoun County Transit. Jack’s Run is 50 miles from Washington, 15 miles from Leesburg Executive Airport and 28 miles from Dulles International Airport.

AD

Jack's Run

17879 Waterfowl Court, Purcellville, Va.

Five home sites are still available in this 28-home development. Prices begin at $679,990.

AD

Builder: K. Hovnanian Homes

Features: All lots are one acre-plus. Houses come with a two-car garage, 30-year roof shingles and professional landscaping. Design features include hardwood flooring in the foyer, powder bath and kitchen; nine-foot-high ceilings and crown molding in the dining room, living room, library and foyer. Bathrooms have ceramic tile floors and Moen faucets throughout. Kitchens feature granite countertops, GE Energy Star appliances and recessed panel birch cabinets. Other features include a 50-gallon electric water heater, 14-SEER electric air conditioner, and low-e, double-pane, thermal-insulated windows.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 to 6/2 to 4

Square footage: 2,299 to 3,819

Homeowners association: $75 a month

View model: By appointment only