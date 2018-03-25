

The townhouses and single-family houses at Bradley Square in Manassas are priced from $349,990 to $550,990 (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Some people take up to a year or longer to settle on buying a new home. For others, it’s a much shorter and more focused process. Michael Usera, who had lived in South Arlington for three years, said his house-hunting process wasn’t long at all.

“We had been talking about buying for a couple of months,” he said. They browsed various developments and neighborhoods online, and originally were primarily looking in the Kingstowne and Springfield areas. “But everything we saw that we liked was well out of our price range,” he said.

It wasn’t until a co-worker mentioned to Usera that he lived in Manassas that the area piqued his attention. He decided to give it a shot and go for a visit, despite the area not being on his radar.

“I hadn’t really even thought about going west,” he said. But ultimately, it was the neighborhood and the builder that helped sell him on his new home in Manassas, he said. They bought a home in Bradley Square after looking at another property in Manassas by the same builder, Stanley Martin.

Bradley Square was a better fit in terms of what Usera was looking for, in terms of traffic, commuting and proximity to what they wanted near their home.

He said it took about a week for them to finally make the decision to move forward. “In that time, we came out several times to scope out the area, and the more we scouted around, the more we loved the area, and what Stanley Martin was doing with the property.”

No front staircase: Bradley Square has a variety of both single-family-home and townhouse floor plans, making the community ideal for upsizing, downsizing and first-time home buyers. There are also walking trails, a central park with smaller pocket parks, gazebos and ponds intermingled throughout the community. There’s even a splash park for those hot summer days.

The Lindsey floor plan is among the models of single-family houses at Estates at Bradley Square. The base square footage of this model is almost 3,000. But that can extend to 6,016 square feet with the selection of optional living spaces, such as a morning room, finished loft or lower-level recreation room.

There are also various elevations to this floor plan, but the model home comes with a front porch and a stone and siding front exterior. Guests enter the home through a foyer that opens into the library on one side and powder room and mudroom on the opposite side. The mudroom has a large coat closet, a bench with cubbyholes that’s great for removing wet or muddy shoes, and a door that lead to a two-car garage.

What’s missing from this foyer is the often obligatory but sometimes obtrusive staircase. The builder opted to place the staircase in the back of the home, off the great room. This creates a clean open main level, free of interruption. The kitchen flows seamlessly into a dining area that streams into the great room.



The kitchen in the Lindsey model home at Bradley Square has a large center island, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The model home has shiny hardwood flooring throughout the first floor and a kitchen with cabinet-lined walls and plenty of countertop space. There’s also a unique, almost square-shaped large center island with granite counters and room for several stools. Stainless-steel appliances such as a dishwasher and a deep sink sit on one end of the kitchen and open into an optional window-filled morning room.

There’s plenty of space for a large table in the dining room, where the builder highlights a butler’s pantry with a built-in wine rack. The great room is also super-sunny. with windows overlooking the deck, just in time to enjoy the coming warm weather.

Top floor loft: A wide hardwood staircase leads to the sleeping quarters, where all four bedrooms have a walk-in closet. The hardwood ends, and plush carpeting begins, in the hallway, continuing into each of the bedrooms. The regal owner’s suite has a grand double-door entry and another double-door entry into the bathroom.

One of the most noticeable features in the model’s bathroom is the large amount of space between the double sinks, allowing for plenty of countertop room and cabinet storage. Anchoring each side of the sink is a large ceramic-surround shower with a bench and a soaking tub set beneath a bright window. The other bedrooms are spacious and share a hall bath.

The home buyer has the option of a top-level finished loft with an open multipurpose space, separate home office, full bath and walk-in closet. The builder finished the lower level in the model and outfitted it with a recreation room, den and doors that lead onto a stone patio terrace underneath the deck.

Schools: Bennett Elementary, Parkside Middle, Osborne High.

Transit: The community is close to Dumfries Road and Virginia State Route 234.



The builder finished the lower level in the Lindsey model and outfitted it with a recreation room, den and doors that lead onto a stone patio terrace underneath the deck. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)