Not too long ago in the District and close-in areas, an $800,000 house was highly sought after by move-up buyers. The buyers were couples who were starting a family and had outgrown their starter home.

These days, that same house is priced at a million or above, and some homes selling for $800,000 are going to first-time buyers. Although most starter homes in this region range from $300,000 to $500,000, some buyers’ first homes cost about $800,000, says Mandy Mills, a real estate agent with Compass.

“A lot of people rent for a long time and save their money, so their first purchase is going to be a long-term purchase and not the one- or two-bedroom condo,” Mills said.

Inventory is part of the problem. Few homes are available in the lower price ranges. Some buyers continue to save, hoping more houses will be available at a higher price. But there’s not much to choose from in the $800,000 range, either. Mills searched the multiple-listing service Monday for single-family houses (no townhouses or condos) in the District priced between $750,000 to $800,000 and found just 30 on the market.

Nice homes in this area can be found for about $800,000, but there are trade-offs. Christine Richardson, a real estate agent with Weichert, did a similar search in Virginia and found a three-bedroom townhouse near the Army Navy Country Club and a four-level townhouse near Cameron Station, but few single-family houses, especially in highly sought-after areas.

“There’s not much in the way of single-family homes available in this price range in McLean, as the value of a building lot in McLean is now at $700,000 to $900,000, depending on the size and location of the lot,” she said.

As discouraged as buyers in this price range might be, we found a mix of properties available in and around Washington and across the country with the help of Realtor.com. As you can see, the types of homes you can buy for $800,000 vary greatly, depending on location.

We also asked the folks at Realtor.com to help us calculate what the monthly cost would be to own an $800,000 home. Of course, the amount of debt you have will alter these calculations. But, based on a 20 percent down payment and a 30-year fixed rate mortgage at 4 percent, the monthly mortgage payment on an $800,000 home would be about $4,202, including taxes and insurance. (Realtor.com used average national tax and insurance rates in its calculations.) To keep within the general guidelines of spending no more than 30 percent of your gross income on housing, a buyer would need to earn at least $168,085 to afford a home in this price range.

