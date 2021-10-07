An iron gate in the stone fence that encloses the yard welcomes visitors to the house. The ornamental millwork on the porch gives the house its Victorian character. One of the sitting rooms has a brick fireplace with a decorative mantel. Another sitting room on the main floor has a brick accent wall with a cast-iron stove. The kitchen has rustic wood beams that stretch across the ceiling. The house, which is in the Hillsboro Historic District, has been featured on the Hillsboro Historic Homes Tour.