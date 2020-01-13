In December, Daniel bought a single-family house by Richmond American Homes. Construction will start soon, and he anticipates moving in the summer. Between now and then, he’ll drive by to keep track of progress. “Absolutely, we'll come over. It'll be fun to watch it go up,” said Daniel, who lives in Alexandria, Va.

Embrey Mill, a planned community, is about halfway into a 10-year development process, said Lisa George, community representative for Embrey Mill, which is owned by and being developed by Newland Communities. Phase I has 453 houses; Phase II is under construction and will have 1,347 houses.

“We prepare the lots for the builder,” George said. “We put in the infrastructure like sidewalks, roads, parks, pipes for water and electricity, so all the lots are ready to sustain a house. Then we sell those lots to builders.”

Embrey Mill, a planned 1,800-home community in Stafford County, Va., is owned by and being developed by Newland Communities. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Design your own: Seven builders are working in Embrey Mill: Richmond American Homes, Atlantic Builders, Drees Homes, Integrity Homes, K. Hovnanian Homes, Miller & Smith and Stanley Martin Homes. A welcome center at 466 Embrey Mill Rd. has a site map and offers an overview of the development. Prospective buyers can walk to the builders’ furnished models.

Richmond American Homes is offering a choice of four floor plans — Hopewell, Hemingway, Avery and Yellowstone — for the 29 single-family houses planned in its part of Embrey Mill’s second phase. Richmond American houses are the subject of this article.

Daniel said he liked the amount of control he had over design decisions. “I was walking through pretty much a completed home, and the builder gave me the creativity to make it my own,” he said. “I could pick colors and floors. . . . I knew it would be different than my neighbors’.”

The Hopewell model home can be entered through the two-car garage and a mudroom, which leads to the great room at the back of the house, or from the small front porch, which opens into a hallway that leads to the kitchen. A room next to the front entrance is configured as a study in the model home, but it could be turned into a playroom, a lounge, a media room or an in-law suite.

Beyond the kitchen are the dining area and the great room. There’s a pocket office or tech station and a walk-in pantry on one side of the kitchen. Important options on this floor are a gas fireplace, a covered rear deck, and a covered patio and/or sunroom.

Upstairs, the master bedroom suite — with a bathroom and a large walk-in closet — occupies more than a third of the floor space and runs front to back on one side of the house. The rest of the floor has two smaller bedrooms, a bathroom, a laundry room and, at the top of the stairs, a spacious loft furnished like a living room.

The model house has a rec room in the finished basement.

Amenities: Embrey Mill has 285 acres of open space, including 10 miles of wooded trails. Community amenities include seven parks, a dog park, a playground, the Knight Meeting House and two pools. It also has a bistro and café and a fitness center.



Nearby: Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center is a private membership facility with many sports and fitness activities for children and adults. The public Embrey Mill Park has a playground and fields for lacrosse, field hockey and soccer. Quantico National Cemetery, covering more than 700 acres, is a cemetery for veterans of the U.S. armed forces.

Schools: Park Ridge Elementary, H.H. Poole Middle, Colonial Forge and North Stafford High.

Transit: Embrey Mill is near Interstate 95. It is about 12 miles north of Fredericksburg and 14 miles southwest of Quantico. The VRE commuter rail service’s Brooke Station is at 1721 Brooke Rd. near Stafford.

Embrey Mill

504 Sourwood Ct., Stafford, Va.

Richmond American Homes plans to build 29 single-family houses as part of the 1,800-home Embrey Mill community. Six have been sold, and 23 lots are on the market. Base prices range from $349,990 to $454,990. Richmond American Homes is offering a free rec room in the basement as a limited-time incentive. Military families and hometown heroes — such as firefighters, teachers and police officers — are always offered special incentives.

Builder: Richmond American Homes

Features: The houses have two-car garages and a concrete driveway. The ceilings are nine feet high on all levels. Doors on the main living level are eight feet high. Hallways and bedrooms are carpeted. Kitchens are outfitted with GE stainless-steel appliances, Avalon maple cabinets and granite counters. Bathrooms have elongated toilets, quartz counters, 12-by-12-inch tile flooring and vanity mirrors. A radon-mitigation system, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and a laundry room with washer and dryer connections are standard features.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 to 6 / 3 to 5

Square-footage: 2,990 to 3,580

Homeowners association fee: $125 a month

View model: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.