On a scorching Saturday afternoon, James and Rosalind Burns wandered through furnished and air-conditioned condominiums and townhouses, model units at Century Row in Germantown, Md.

They live close by, in Gaithersburg, and were shopping for a new home.

“The location here is far enough away from the District so the price point is lower, but it’s still close enough for work and to go there for fun,” James Burns said. “It looks like a nice place. It has an upgraded feel at a relatively inexpensive price.”

His wife agreed with a smile.

The 10½ -acre Century Row is part of the 50-acre Century development by Elm Street Communities. Pulte Homes is building 188 residences at Century Row — 160 townhouses and 28 condominiums — in a cluster of about two dozen buildings.

The property, bordered by Interstate 270 and Century Boulevard, is a half-mile from Germantown Town Center.

In addition to the townhouses and condos, there will be 300 rental units in an 8 1/ 2- acre luxury apartment community in the Century development, said Douglas Flanagan, vice president of Elm Street Communities. The remaining property is zoned for office and hotel use.

The site was developed in the 1960s as a Fairchild Industries campus. It included office buildings and a short airfield runway that was largely abandoned, Flanagan said. “We’re excited,” he said, “for Century to bring renewed activity to this part of Germantown.”

Study or playroom: Three townhouse models are offered — Burton, the smallest; Frankton; and Jayton, the largest — and two condo models — Saratoga and Lafayette. Condos are two stories, and townhouses are three or four.

The front door of the Frankton model townhouse opens to a study that can be reconfigured as a playroom, a lounge or a TV room. A powder room — an optional feature — is nearby, and the two-car garage is straight ahead.



Stairs lead to a powder room on the landing and, two more steps up, to the open-plan main level. The kitchen is on the left, and windows above the counters make the space bright. A double-door closet pantry provides lots of shelf space. The model unit has an optional deck outside the kitchen that is reached through a glass door. At the other end of the unit is the living area. In between, there’s a dining table.

On the third floor, the owner’s bedroom suite, with bathroom, is on one end of the hallway, and two smaller bedrooms are next to each other at the other end. In the hall are a bathroom and a side-by-side washer and dryer, with shelving, behind two closet doors.

This model townhouse has a fourth-floor loft and private roof terrace, which are optional selections.

The condos are entered through a small entry hall, or vestibule, on the ground floor.

The door from the vestibule into the Lafayette model condo opens into a combined living and dining room. The kitchen is in the rear and has a door to the one-car garage. Upstairs the layout is similar to the townhouses, with the owner’s bedroom-and-bathroom suite on one end of the hall and two smaller bedrooms and a hallway bathroom at the opposite end.



Neighborhood amenities: Germantown Town Center offers dining, shopping and entertainment, including the Regal theater complex. Shopping options include Safeway, Wegmans, Target, Walmart and Home Depot. A Topgolf venue is coming soon.

The area’s outdoor recreation offerings include Seneca Creek State Park, Hoyles Mill Conservation Park, Black Hill Regional Park, Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and Ridge Road Recreational Park.

Schools: Waters Landing Elementary, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle, Seneca Valley High.

Transit: It’s a half-mile to Interstate 270. Express buses run between the Germantown Transit Center and the Shady Grove Metro station on the Red line.



