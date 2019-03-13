1 of 36 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Homes you can buy for $200,000 View Photos A look around Washington and across the country at dwellings that can be had at this price. Caption A look around Washington and across the country at dwellings that can be had at this price. Sean Shanahan/Sean Shanahan Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Many potential buyers are convinced that there are no affordable homes for sale in Washington. They assume most places cost at least half a million dollars. And while it is true that half the homes in Washington sold for more than $425,000 last month, you can find something at less than half that price.

“While inventory is more limited at lower price points, there are options all over the D.C. area under $250,000,” Greylin Thomas, a locally based Redfin agent, wrote in an email. “The buyer with a vision and a patient and knowledgeable Realtor can have success with creative financing or low-cost updates with the more affordable/less competitive fixer-upper options in and around the city.”



Unit D, a ground-floor condo in the Village of Montgomery, at 8611 Falls Run Rd., Ellicott City, Md., is listed at $194,900. (MPI)

Thomas says there is a two-month supply of homes at all price points across the Washington metro area as the spring buying season gets underway. A market with less than a six-month supply generally indicates greater demand than supply, creating competition for well-priced homes. Anything priced around $200,000 tends to go quickly in this market, which can be frustrating for a first-time buyer who is nervous about making such a big purchase decision.

“Buyers at this price point can get discouraged, especially if competing with multiple offers,” Thomas wrote. “A good, creative plan with a seasoned agent gives the buyer the competitive edge they may need. Buying the first home is the hardest. It gets easier once you are a homeowner in the market, so stay flexible on the first home.”



Unit 706 in the Woodlake Towers Condominium at 6001 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, Va., is listed at $190,000. (Hana Latyn/EuroStaging)

With the help of Realtor.com, we came up with a sampling of properties for sale at $200,000, not only around Washington but across the country. As the list shows, the size of the home varies, depending on where you are looking.

To give you an idea of the costs involved in owning a $200,000 home, we asked the folks at Realtor.com to help us calculate what you would pay monthly. Of course, the amount of debt you have (e.g., student loans) would alter these calculations. You also need to factor in homeowners association fees, if you are buying a condo.

Because we know many first-time buyers don’t have 20 percent for the down payment, we had them calculate the cost based on a 5 percent down payment — a common amount for first-time buyers. A recent Zillow analysis found that nearly a quarter of buyers put down 5 percent or less. However, the low down payment means private mortgage insurance (PMI) must be added to the overall cost.



The 1966 brick Cape Cod house at 5325 S. 77th East Ave., Tulsa, is listed at $200,000. (Matt Giesow/Vast Media)

Based on a 5 percent down payment and a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 4.5 percent, the monthly mortgage payment would be about $1,410, including taxes and insurance (using average national tax and insurance rates). To remain within the general guidelines of spending no more than 30 percent of your gross income on housing, a buyer would need to make at least $56,397 to afford a home in this price range.

Although buying your first home will probably take you longer than you expect, don’t be discouraged.

“You may need to be patient, but you’ll be able to find a home,” Thomas wrote.

Wondering what $200,000 buys you? Take a look below: