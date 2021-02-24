Now Hall, chair of the board of commissioners in Kalamazoo County, Mich., has helped her county approve a millage hike that will help fund housing for hundreds in her community. One hundred miles to the east, voters in the city of Ann Arbor approved a similar millage hike, making the pair among the few local governments nationally to fund affordable housing through property taxes.

AD

AD

A millage is a yearly tax paid by property owners, expressed in mills per dollar of value of the property. A mill is 1/1000th of a dollar. Property taxes are computed by multiplying the taxable value of the property by the number of mills levied. Though renters don’t technically pay property taxes, they are usually passed on to them by landlords, who figure taxes into how much they charge in rent at a given property.

In Kalamazoo County, the millage hike lasts through 2028 and will provide rental subsidies, permanent housing and support services. Officials estimate there are more than 700 people experiencing homelessness, and hundreds of evictions have been filed in recent months in spite of moratoriums.

Kalamazoo County’s is a .75 mill increase, and at that rate a homeowner who owns a property valued at $100,000 would pay about $38 more a year for the new tax. Ann Arbor’s is a 1 mill increase. At that rate a homeowner’s property valued at $100,000 would pay about $50 more a year for the new tax.

Ann Arbor’s millage is expected to create about 3,000 units of affordable housing and will last through 2041. An affluent city, home to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor’s millage benefits those earning up to 60 percent of area median income, which is $42,540 for a one-person household and $48,600 for a two-person household.

AD

AD

The Kalamazoo County millage appeared headed for failure before the final batch of ballot counting pushed it over the top. It’s an expansion of a previous millage-based housing program, though it will raise more than seven times as much money. Hall hopes to create at least 500 units of affordable housing over the eight years of the program.

“It won’t solve our housing crisis but it’ll make a huge dent,” Hall said.

Located at the midway point between Chicago and Detroit, Kalamazoo is a regional hub and home to three colleges, the largest of which is the 21,000-student Western Michigan University. It also includes a number of homeless encampments, one of which saw explosions from propane gas used for heat in January. Just days later, a group of protesters took over a vacant building near a homeless camp and were removed by police.

AD

AD

Andy Argo, a leader with the Greater Kalamazoo Renters Union, promoted the millage increase and said it was a “real nail biter” waiting for all the votes to come in. He said the two recent incidents showcase the need for it.

Faith-based nonprofits have traditionally provided housing in the area, though Argo said some people feel unwelcome in the religious environment. He’s glad the local government is stepping up to play a larger role in the homelessness issue going forward.

“It’s critical to prevent people from being evicted,” he said. “A lot of these issues boil down to scale. If you’re only talking a few units at a time while we have hundreds of people experiencing houselessness it can be very frustrating as an organization.”

AD

Kenny Squires knows first-hand what an eviction is like. The 47-year-old single father and stroke survivor has experienced homelessness and volunteers at the Kalamazoo Gospel Mission. He was kicked out of an apartment owned by an ex-employer in November and had to go to court to fight it.

Squires is now renting on a week-by-week basis from a landlord he met through Facebook. But he knows many people are intimidated by the court system and not always aware of their rights as renters. He has high hopes for the new millage program, so long as the support systems are robust enough to continue helping people once they’re inside a unit.

AD

“If this program is going to be implemented in a way I personally find responsible, it’ll need oversight beyond just getting someone in an apartment,” he said. “I do have a concern that just getting them off the street won’t keep them from being homeless.”

AD

Unlike in Kalamazoo County, the affordable housing millage soared to passage in Ann Arbor, with more than seven in 10 voters approving.

City council member Elizabeth Nelson championed the millage ahead of the vote. She said Ann Arbor has become so expensive that it’s hard for even middle-class residents to live there. Supporters of the millage noted that not a single member of the city’s fire department resides in the city limits.

“Ann Arbor is being gentrified at an alarming rate,” Nelson said. She’s been particularly frustrated by a trend of what she calls unwanted developments being proposed and approved because they include a tiny amount of affordable units.

AD

AD

“You’ll have 150 units in a development, and three will be affordable,” she added.

Now, with $6.5 million a year expected through the millage, the city is planning to develop affordable housing on publicly owned sites, many of them parking lots in or near downtown Ann Arbor. Nelson acknowledges an irony in that property taxes and rents will increase slightly due to the millage hike, but feels the trade-off is well worth it.

“We can now be intentional about creating permanent affordability and not just accept crumbs,” she said. “I’m not going to accept the idea that we have to build a 150-unit building in someone’s backyard and justify that because it has three affordable units.”

AD

Jennifer Hall, executive director of Ann Arbor’s housing commission, is working with the city council to finalize plans for the first new developments funded by the millage. One is The Grove at Veridian, which will include 50 affordable units, and another is Hickory Way, which will include 84 units.

AD

Ann Arbor is trying to place many of the new units in or near downtown, for several reasons. Downtown is walkable and has a lot of jobs. It also includes a transit hub that could take people to and from jobs elsewhere in the city.

But the No. 1 goal is to keep people in stable housing and away from eviction hearings. Up to 20 percent of the millage money can be used for mental and physical health support services, teaching financial and job skills, crisis management and conflict resolution.

AD

Among the experts Ann Arbor engaged for the millage program was University of Michigan associate professor Marc Norman, who focuses on policy and finance for affordable housing and community development. Even though the measure passed easily, he said neighborhood opposition to specific projects remains problematic.

AD

“There’s a lot of publicly owned land [in Ann Arbor], but sometimes it hits a wall of neighborhood opposition, or NIMBYism,” or not in my backyard, he said. “A lot of the lots we’ve identified are parking lots. Even in the 21st century the car is king, and people will come out of the woodwork to say, ‘where will I park?’ as if that’s more important than affordable housing and as if there aren’t other public parking lots literally one block away.”

A key factor has been changing the perception of who qualifies for rent subsidies.

“The median income in Ann Arbor for a family of four is $101,500,” he said. “That means families making $60,000 a year would qualify. We definitely want to target people well below that, but $60,000-plus per year puts you in that affordable category.”

Norman points out that people like dental hygienists, manicurists, restaurant workers and many university staff members would qualify. He estimates it costs between $200,000 and $300,000 to create a single unit of affordable housing, so the new millage will provide a big boost.

AD

He was surprised at how quickly the measure got on the ballot in 2020, but once it was there he expected it to pass.