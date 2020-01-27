“We introduced a floor plan with a first-floor master suite and about 2,200 to 2,500 square feet of living space in our Avondale community in Prince William County [in Virginia] a couple of years ago,” Hughes said. “We were surprised that it quickly became a bestseller among all ages, not just older buyers.”

Ridgeview in Damascus, Md., will have 19 single-family houses — from 2,333 to 4,548 square feet — when construction of the development is complete.

Now Brookfield Residential has built a Torrington model home, with a first-floor master suite, at Ridgeview in Damascus, Md., where three other, more traditional floor plans are also offered. The Montgomery County community will have 19 single-family houses when complete. The houses will range from 2,333 to 4,548 square feet and the base prices from $579,990 to $619,990.

“This is our first community in Maryland to have a floor plan with a first-floor master suite, and we’re anticipating that most buyers will choose this plan,” Hughes said. “In Prince William County, young families and first-time buyers chose the plan, along with first move-up buyers and empty nesters. It’s an efficient design that manages to get the master bedroom and an open floor plan on the main level without being a ranch house.”

The model home at Ridgeview opened in late December, and one house is under contract so far.

“This is a good location for families with young kids because it’s near all the public schools and lots of parks,” Hughes said.

Flexibility: The Torrington model, priced from $579,990, has 2,333 finished square feet and a small front porch. The front door opens into a foyer with a small open living room or library. Buyers can add a door to the library if desired.

A powder room and the stairs to the upper and lower levels are nearby. The back of this level, on one side of the house, has an open floor plan with a center-island kitchen, a dining area and a family room with a sliding glass door to the backyard.

Buyers can add a fireplace, a box bay window with a window seat and extra windows to this space. Off the kitchen is a hallway that leads to a laundry room, a walk-in pantry, a coat closet and a door to the garage.

The main-level master suite has two walk-in closets and a full bathroom with a double-sink vanity and an oversized shower with a seat. Buyers can customize the master suite with extra windows, a room extension and a separate soaking tub in the bathroom.

Upstairs, buyers can choose between two upper-level floor plans. In the on-site model home, the upper level has an open railing on the staircase for a view to the first floor. Two bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, are on this level. It also has a full bathroom with a double-sink vanity and a loft with an adjacent storage closet. The other upper-level floor plan reconfigures the space so that the bathroom is closer to two of three bedrooms. Buyers can also choose to add a second bathroom to this level.

The unfinished lower level gives buyers a chance to personalize the house with an optional recreation room, media room or exercise room, a den and a full bathroom. This level also has a large storage room and a mechanical closet with additional storage space.

Parks and recreation: Damascus Regional Park includes picnic areas, tennis courts and baseball, soccer and cricket fields. The Magruder Branch Stream Valley Trails are nearby for hiking. Butler’s Orchard has a farm market and is popular for farm visits, particularly in the fall. Since Ridgeview is relatively small, with only 19 single-family houses, no development-specific amenities are planned.

What’s nearby: A number of shopping centers are within a short drive. The Town of Damascus, which has shops and restaurants, is within walking distance. But there are no sidewalks in the area so it’s not an easy walk. Three public schools are close to Ridgeview.

Schools: Damascus Elementary, John T. Baker Middle and Damascus High.

Transit: Ridgeview is in a quiet section of Montgomery County about 35 to 40 miles from both Baltimore and Washington. The community is off Ridge Road (Route 27), which links the area to Route 355 and to Interstate 270. Bus Route 90 serves the area.

Ridgeview

9905 Day Ridge Pl., Damascus, Md.

Base prices for the single-family houses range from $579,990 to $601,990.

Builder: Brookfield Residential

Features: The houses have hardwood floors in the foyer, nine-foot-high ceilings on the main level, a main- or upper-level laundry room, six-panel interior doors, a gas water heater, an attached two-car garage and a full, unfinished lower level with a rough-in for a full bathroom. The kitchens have laminate counters, birch cabinets and a center island. The bathrooms and kitchen have no-wax resilient flooring. On the exterior, the houses have raised panel shutters, a concrete walkway, an asphalt driveway, fully sodded front, side and rear yards, vinyl siding and a 30-year warranty on the roof shingles.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 to 6 / 3 to 6

Square-footage: 2,333 to 4,548

Homeowner association fees: $119 a month

View model: Open 1 to 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.