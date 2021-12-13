The buildings were originally constructed in the 1880s by Charles W. King, a builder who was also active in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Northwest Washington. The main structure, once King’s home, became a boardinghouse before its conversion to temporary housing run by the House of Ruth charity.
After two years of renovation, the triad has been reconfigured as one building by Douglas Development, which is mostly known for large-scale projects such as the redevelopment of the Uline Arena (where the Beatles played their first U.S. gig in 1964) into office and retail space.
“The big projects get all the press but we also have a portfolio of smaller properties as well,” said Drew Turner, development and project manager at Douglas Development. “This was one of those buildings where the principals saw it, and said: ‘This is a great building. We don’t know exactly what we’re going to do with it, but we really like this corner. Let’s go after it.’ We maintained … much of the original historic structure, so all the load-bearing walls are still there. We cut large openings in between the buildings to make connections between them.”
The Anne has no parking, but monthly parking is available nearby. And the building’s location — between Massachusetts Avenue NW and I Street NW and across the street from Milian Park — is a major asset. “It’s very accessible,” Blackstone said. “It’s just steps to the Metro, with daily conveniences, including restaurants and bars. You’re close to downtown and all of the city’s major employers. You can be anywhere in just minutes.”
The units all have one bedroom and one bathroom. Three lower-level (semi-basement) units each have an outdoor patio. A unit on the first floor — which is six to 10 feet above grade — has a balcony. Condo fees range from $187 to $321 a month. The building’s age and history are attractive to buyers looking for digs rooted in the past. “It’s a boutique building with a lot of historical details, including exposed brick, stained-glass windows and decorative fireplaces,” Blackstone said.
Despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, Turner remains bullish on living and developing downtown. He said he expects that employers, after a couple of years, will summon employees back to the office and that “downtown D.C. is going to be a thriving city.”
“I think everybody is having their fun right now,” Turner said, “but eventually everybody is going to go back to work.”
Schools: Walker-Jones Education Campus (elementary and middle school), Dunbar High.
Transit: The building is a half-mile from the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metrorail station (on the Green, Red, Yellow lines). Numerous bus routes serve H Street NW, Seventh Street NW and Massachusetts Avenue NW.
Nearby: Chinatown, Sixth and I Synagogue, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Capital One Arena, Judiciary Square, CityCenterDC.
The Anne
459 Massachusetts Ave. NW
Prices for the 14 remaining units range from $369,900 to $539,900.
Builder: Douglas Development
Features: The newly remodeled building — originally three 1880s buildings — is in a central location. Kitchens have Kraftmaid cabinets, GE appliances, quartz countertops and tile backsplashes. Kohler and Delta fixtures are in the bathrooms.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 / 1
Square-footage: 449 to 696
Condominium fees: $187 to $321 a month
Contact: The Anne sales team can be reached at 202-296-2236 or theanne@urbanpace.com.