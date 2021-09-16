● Be prepared for an appraisal gap. An experienced agent can help buyers estimate the current market value of a property, but bidding wars sometimes drive offers above the appraised value. Buyers can waive the right to withdraw an offer if the property is appraised for less than the contract price, but lenders will require an appraisal and lend only as much as the appraised value minus the down payment. Buyers who waive the appraisal contingency surrender the right to negotiate the price of the sale, so they must pay out of pocket the difference between appraisal and contract price or lose the deposit.