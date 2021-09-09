Hendrick died in 1944, and two years later, Thomas S. and Elma M. Moran bought the house. Thomas S. Moran, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, was a career naval officer, according to records provided by the Naval History and Heritage Command. He served as commandant of the naval operating base at Trinidad and was chief of staff of the Tenth Naval District in 1942. The Morans sold the house in 1964.