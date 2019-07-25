Moorings on the Magothy, a townhouse community on the Broadneck Peninsula in Arnold, Md., began as Mago Vista Beach Park, an amusement park and beach area. Complete with a dance pavilion, boat rentals and amusement park rides, it was established in 1928 to attract families with children.

Terry Smith, who has lived at Moorings for 34 years, said the park’s attractions at the time included roller coasters and carousels.

“That stuff is gone,” he said. “But the centerpoint of all of that was the water and the beach, and it is still here and getting used in providing a lot of amusement.”



Roses bloom outside townhouses at Moorings on the Magothy in Arnold, Md. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

The first homes sprang up in June 1984, according to an original price list from material Smith compiled to commemorate the Moorings’ 20th anniversary in 2004. Four of the first six homes sold were listed at $245,000, according to the material.

Smith said he started thinking about moving to Moorings after his teenage sons came back from water skiing one day.

“They told us about this new development — Moorings on the Magothy — and we should go look at it,” he said. “And at that time, they only had the first building — the sales office — underway.”

Smith and his wife, Cathy, went out to eat in Annapolis “and spent the entire dinner talking about . . . whether we could afford the Moorings or not,” he said. “We said, ‘Let’s go for it.’ And we did, and it was wonderful.”

Michael Pearson, a real estate agent with Re/Max Executive in Severna Park, Md., sells homes in the Arnold area. He said Moorings’ main draw is its proximity to the Magothy River and popular water activities such as boating, fishing, crabbing and kayaking.

“It’s a waterfront community, but it’s also surrounded by trees,” Pearson said. “So it’s really a nice draw for nature lovers — people who love the water — who kind of like that secluded feel.”



Land where Moorings on the Magothy sits originally was an amusement park. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

He said many of its prospective home buyers are looking to downsize.

Among those downsizers are Rick Schlosser and his wife, Sheila, who have lived in the community for three years. He said he moved there because Moorings has a pier where he can dock his boat.

They lived in Montgomery County in a single-family home for about 35 years before moving to Moorings.

The house they initially bought was destroyed in a fire while they were vacationing in Hawaii. They are renting a house across the street from it while they plan to rebuild their original house.

“The neighbors are great,” he said. “Everybody’s very friendly. We have a wine [gathering] once a month, and everybody gets together and we all have little hors d’oeuvres and whatever they bring and wine or beer or whatever their drink preference is. It’s nice to go out, come home and sit out on the pier and watch the boats float by.”

Neal Calanni and his wife, Gwyn, have lived there for about 4½ years. They had lived in Howard County in a Colonial-style home but were interested not only in downsizing but also being closer to the water and Annapolis.

“We just really fell in love with it when we saw it,” he said.

He said he appreciates how much open space there is.

“When we tell people about Moorings on the Magothy [and that] it’s a townhouse condominium . . . they bring up that impression of [a] high-density townhouse community type of thing,” he said. “There are a lot of them around here, but nothing like this.”

“So when we found it, we were very excited about it and then we spent about a year looking at different properties, and then decided to sell our house in Howard County and we haven’t looked back.”

Living there: Moorings on the Magothy is bounded by Beach Road to the north, Mago Vista Road to the west and River Road to the south. The eastern border begins at Cottage Drive and extends to the south shore of the Magothy River.

Five homes sold in 2018. Their average sales price was $504,400. A three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse sold for $373,000. A three-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse sold for $782,000.

There are two townhouses on the market. One has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and is listed at $375,000. The other has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and is listed for $370,000.

There have been three units sold so far in 2019, ranging from a three-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse for $515,000 to a three-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse for $755,000.

Schools: Belvedere Elementary, Severn River Middle School and Broadneck High School.

Transportation: The nearest MTA station is the Cromwell Light Rail Station in Glen Burnie, which is about 15 miles away. The nearest Metro station is New Carrollton, which is about 27 miles away. The Largo Town Center Metro station is about 30 miles away.

Major thoroughfares include Maryland Route 2, Maryland Route 179 and Route 50.

An MTA bus runs from Patapsco Station in Baltimore County to downtown Annapolis with a stop in Severna Park, about three miles from Moorings on the Magothy.

Nearby bike paths include the Baltimore-Annapolis Trail, about six miles away, and the Broadneck Peninsula Trail, about five miles away.

Crime: There was one reported incidence of theft in 2018. There was one reported incidence of forgery, one of telephone fraud and another of false pretenses in 2019, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.