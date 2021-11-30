Homes in the neighborhood are a mix of detached Colonials and traditional styles, as well as rowhouses, duplexes and newer condo developments. According to Melissa Ebong at Keller Williams Capital Properties, 20 homes have sold in Anacostia in the past six months. These include a two-bedroom, one-bathroom fixer-upper that sold for $260,000, and a fully renovated four-bedroom, four-bathroom rowhouse that sold for $690,000. Seven homes are for sale, including a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo for $396,500 and a four-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse offered at $615,000. Home prices in Anacostia are increasing. The median sale price for a home in Anacostia is $455,000, up from $349,000 in 2016.