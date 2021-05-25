The oldest homes in Crestwood date to 1910, when developers began gradually building on 300 acres of rolling parkland. In 1938, Paul Stone and partner Arthur Lord bought property in the southern part of the plot and named the development Crestwood. The name became associated with the entire area that runs along 16th Street on the east, from Colorado Avenue on the northwest to Park Road and Piney Branch Parkway on the southwest and south, to a dividing line on the west side just above Blagden Avenue NW in Rock Creek Park. The neighborhood is surrounded by Rock Creek Park on three sides, which many residents say attracted them to the neighborhood.