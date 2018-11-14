1 of 15 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Where We Live | Stanton Park in Northeast Washington View Photos This lively Capitol Hill neighborhood is ideally located near Eastern Market, the H Street corridor and Navy Yard. Caption This lively Capitol Hill neighborhood is ideally located near Eastern Market, the H Street corridor and Navy Yard. J. Lawler Duggan/For The Washington Post Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Pushing a stroller up a city street in Washington’s Stanton Park neighborhood, Anna Heilbrun struggled to remember the last time she’d been behind the wheel of her car.

There was no need to, said Heilbrun, who moved a year ago to a 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium in Stanton Park and has since spent more time navigating her community in sneakers than on four wheels, she said.

“I haven’t driven in six months,” she said proudly. “To get to the grocery store I put the baby in the stroller and just go,” she said.

And she’s not alone.

On a recent Sunday, with temperatures near 60 degrees and a break from record amounts of steady rain, Stanton Park was filled with adults pushing strollers or walking alongside elementary-age children being pulled in wagons.

If Heilbrun represents one type of car-abandoning resident, Andy Whitten, who’s lived in Stanton Park for one year, is a step ahead.

“I don’t even own a car. I don’t need one,” said Whitten, who lives in a 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom rowhouse.

The walkability of the neighborhood, he said, makes everyday tasks like grocery shopping and eating out, “less adventurous. It’s just part of our everyday lives and routines,” he said.





Outdoorsy neighbors: Jennifer Smira, an executive vice president and real estate agent with Compass, said that Stanton Park’s location — the community is a part of Capitol Hill and is near other sought-after areas, such as Eastern Market, the H Street corridor and Capitol Riverfront near the Washington Navy Yard — make it an ideal enclave for city dwellers looking for family friendly environs.

And with architectural offerings ranging from Federal-style rowhouses to Victorian-style townhouses, Stanton Park has something to offer everyone, Smira said.

“It’s not common to find a neighborhood that’s so close to commuting centers like Union Station and Metro stops but that’s not overcrowded and is still quiet,” she said. “Stanton Park is easily one of the city’s most walkable and conveniently located neighborhoods.”

Blake Edwards said his seven-minute commute to work by bicycle has given him bragging rights at the office.

And the daily dose of exercise has helped him stay in shape and keep the pounds off, he said.

He’s also able to enjoy time with his 7-year-old son during their daily walks to his nearby elementary school. It all adds up to a quality of life that would be difficult, he said, to replicate anywhere else.

“Living in Stanton Park, you know you’re not going to have a huge yard, but the fact that I can walk everywhere and that my neighbors are always outside doing stuff and interacting with one another more than makes up for it,” said Edwards, who lives in a four-bedroom, four-bathroom rowhouse.

Rob Boyd, who grew up in Baltimore and has lived in a 2,700-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom rowhouse in Stanton Park for six months, was walking to the grocery store on a recent Sunday to grab snacks before the kickoff of a Baltimore Ravens game being broadcast on local TV.

He predicted that from door-to-door, his snack run wouldn’t take longer than 15 minutes.

“You can’t beat that,” said Boyd, as he hustled up Second Street NE toward the store.



Ebenezer's Coffee is one of the neighborhood hangouts in Stanton Park, a neighborhood that’s part of Capitol Hill. (J. Lawler Duggan/For The Washington Post)

Living there: Located on Capitol Hill near popular centers such as Eastern Market and the Washington Navy Yard, Stanton Park is roughly bordered by F Street to the north, Eighth Street to the east, East Capitol Street to the south and Second Street to the west.

In the past 12 months, 81 properties have sold in Stanton Park, ranging from a 468-square-foot, one-bathroom studio condominium for $273,000 to a 3,762-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom townhouse for $2,500,000, said Smira, the agent with Compass.

There are 18 houses for sale in Stanton Park, ranging from a 768-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bathroom condominium for $449,500 to a 2,765-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom condominium for $2,800,000, Smira said.

Schools: Peabody Elementary, Watkins Elementary, Stuart-Hobson Middle and Eastern High.

Transit: The neighborhood is within a short walk of Union Station on Metro’s Red Line and the Capitol South Station on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines. Stanton Park is also serviced by a network of Metrobus routes.

Crime: Since January, there have been 43 robberies, 32 stolen vehicles, 27 burglaries and four assaults reported in the service area that includes Stanton Park, according to D.C. police.