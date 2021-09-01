Despite the neighborhood’s problems with crime, McDonald said, she found a loving community where people looked out for one another. She recalls getting on a bus a week after she graduated from college. She said a woman she had never met approached her and said, “I am so proud of you.” The woman explained that throughout McDonald’s time in school, she sat by her window every night and watched her get off the bus holding her books. She didn’t know where McDonald lived but said that she watched her walk down the block until she was safely out of sight. McDonald said that was when she understood the sense of community in Trinidad.