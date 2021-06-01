In the past 12 months, 21 homes have sold, at an average price of $1.03 million, according to DuBois. The lowest price was $620,000 for a 1956 fixer-upper with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The highest price was $1.7 million for a waterfront home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. There are three houses on the market. The lowest-priced is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom 1956 house for $750,000. The highest-priced is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house, built in 1962, for $1.1 million.