Quentin Remein has lived in Cloverly, an unincorporated area in Montgomery County north of Silver Spring, since about 1980. He has been part of the Cloverly Civic Association since the 1980s, as well as president for many of those years, and was involved in the development of the Cloverly Master Plan, a document published in July 1997.

The document lays out principles that have helped Cloverly maintain its bucolic character. One of these is to retain low-density residential zoning of most underdeveloped property.

Remein said this ensures that Cloverly will stay a “low-density community with a rural character.”

The community has “been developed pretty much as planned,” he said.

When the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission decided to sell the land in Cloverly it had been using as a sludge disposal site, the residents made sure it was developed in keeping with the master plan.

“The first thing that came to their mind was to develop it as a commercial site for businesses,” Remein said. “It’s a large tract of property and we discouraged that activity and we encouraged the activity of it being built as a residential community surrounding a golf course.”

It eventually became Hampshire Greens, with construction starting in 1995. Residents began moving into the neighborhood in 1997.





Cloverly is home to many places of worship representing a variety of faiths — such as the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Parish and the Jain Society of Metropolitan Washington. There are 32 places of worship, according to county officials.

Will Albright, pastor of Christ Fellowship Church, said his congregation has worshipers from many ethnicities. He said Cloverly’s proximity to the District is one reason he believes people from different backgrounds come to worship there.

“D.C. is not just a hub of the nation,” Albright said. “It’s a hub of the world, and it has a draw and an appeal to diverse backgrounds and people from all walks of life. . . . There’s only so much room. And at some point, you have to spread out. And I think you see that all around D.C.”

He said New Hampshire Avenue has been referred to as the “Highway to Heaven.”

The Jain Society of Metropolitan Washington was established in 1980. It started with 20 members and has now grown to over 635, according to its website.

Navin Vora, the society’s facilities director, said the Jain Society was drawn to Cloverly was because it offered abundant space.

The society’s founding members and a monk “found a nice place here in Cloverly — large land the way they needed — and according to all our religious things, it was suitable for them to do that,” he said. “The main reason to have [a] temple in Cloverly is that most of [the] people were in surrounding areas and our monk chose this place.”

Jainism’s motto is “live and let live,” he said. It is based on the precepts of nonviolence and non-possessiveness, he wrote.

Sheila Stewart, who’s lived in Cloverly for nearly 37 years, loves that she can see many places of worship traveling along New Hampshire Avenue.

“When I was a child, they used to say that if you don’t go to church, it is your fault because you can find congregation/denomination along New Hampshire Ave.,” she said via email.



Living there: Cloverly is roughly bounded on the north by Ednor Road, the Rocky Gorge Reservoir and the Patuxent River, on the east by the Lower Patuxent River and Upper Paint Branch stream, on the south by the Intercounty Connector, and on the west by Northwest Branch Regional Park, Layhill Road and Ednor Road.

Debbie Cook, a real estate agent with Long & Foster in the greater Silver Spring office, said Cloverly is characterized by big lots and a semirural character.

“Your neighbor’s not going to be real close to you,” she said. “You’re going to have a big lot — a minimum of half an acre.”

There were 46 single-family homes sold in 2018. The average sales price in 2018 was $494,631. The lowest-priced home had three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sold for $283,000. The highest-priced home had seven bedrooms and six bathrooms and sold for $799,000.



Walking trails at Maydale Nature Center. The 1997 Master Plan has helped Cloverly helped maintain its bucolic character. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Twenty-six homes have sold in 2019, including a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home for $340,250 and a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home for $550,000. The average sales price in 2019 is $448,000.

There are eight houses on the market, ranging in price from a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home for $419,000 to a four-bedroom, one-bathroom home for $620,000.

Transportation: The nearest Metro station to Cloverly is the Glenmont Station, which is about five miles away. Major roads are New Hampshire Avenue, Maryland Route 198 and the Intercounty Connector. The Z2 Metrobus serves Cloverly.

Schools: Cloverly Elementary; Briggs Chaney Middle; and Paint Branch, James Hubert Blake and Springbrook high schools.

Crime: According to the Montgomery County crime database, there were six assaults, four burglaries and 14 thefts in the area in 2018.