The centerpiece is the Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion, which has indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a full-size gymnasium, year-round tennis courts, racquetball, fitness and weight areas, and steam and sauna rooms. It also has a marina, where residents can launch canoes, kayaks and paddleboats on one of the community’s eight lakes.

“The sports pavilion is the draw,” said Cam Gordon, general manager of the Ashburn Village Community Association, adding that residents in good standing have access to the facility at no additional charge. Homeowners association fees average about $1,350 a year, she said.

For Sylvia Glass, a mother of five children, the sports pavilion has been “a godsend.”

Glass, who was elected to represent the Broad Run District on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in November, said that her four sons took swimming lessons there, and that the family also used the fitness, exercise and weight rooms.

“I don’t think there are many places that have such great amenities,” said Glass, who moved to the community with her family 17 years ago.

Ashburn Village is one of several planned communities that were built over the past 30 years on farmland around the 19th-century railroad settlement commonly known as Old Ashburn.

The Ashburn Village Development Corp. completed the first home in 1988, and the community was mostly built out over the ensuing two decades. Gordon said the final piece of Ashburn Village is nearing completion — the Regency, a community of single-family homes and condos for residents 55 and older.

Greg Wells, a real estate agent with Keller Williams, described Ashburn Village as “the whole package.”

“It’s the schools within the community; it’s the pools, the parks, the playgrounds, the shopping areas,” said Wells, who has been selling homes in the area for 20 years. “It really has everything people are looking for in a community.” The sports pavilion, he said, is “icing on the cake.”

When Emily and David Hanlin moved to Ashburn Village in 2002, they were focused more on finding a house they liked rather than community amenities. But by 2010, needing a bigger house for their growing family, they decided to look only in Ashburn Village, which has managed to avoid the frequent school boundary line changes affecting other communities in the rapidly growing area. Because Ashburn Village was developed and completed before its neighboring communities and because its schools are nearby, its school boundaries have remained static.

“We specifically liked the fact that the schools were stable, because at that point we had kids,” she said. “There’s so much movement in the Ashburn area . . . that if you move to a house in the area, especially a new build, chances are your kids would be going to several different elementary schools.”

Hanlin sees the recreational facilities as a major plus. She said she enjoyed taking yoga classes at the pavilion, and her daughters, ages 15 and 12, swim with the Blue Wave, a team sponsored by the community association.

She also likes the convenience of living there.

“You can access pretty much everything you need in Ashburn,” Hanlin said. “When we first moved here, there were hardly any restaurants, but now it’s just blossomed. For anything we need, there is about a 10-minute drive.”

“There’s a really strong community feel,” she added. “It really is a neighborhood. We love it here.”

Living there: Ashburn Village includes about 2,550 townhouses, 1,500 single-family homes and 450 condos, as well as 1,000 apartments. It is bordered by Russell Branch to the north; the communities of Potomac Green, Ashby Ponds and Cameron Chase to the east; Farmwell Road to the south; and Ashburn Road and Old Ashburn to the west.

Over the past year, according to Wells, average sale prices were $262,000 for condos, $424,000 for townhouses and $642,000 for single-family homes. Prices ranged from $200,000 for a one-bedroom, one-bath condo to $925,000 for a single-family home with six bedrooms and five baths.

There are 11 homes on the market, ranging from a three-bedroom, two-bath townhouse for $355,000 to a six-bedroom, four-bath single-family home for 785,000. Monthly rents at Saddle Ridge and Ashburn Meadows apartments start around $1,500.

Schools: Ashburn, Discovery and Dominion Trail elementary; Farmwell Station Middle; and Broad Run High.