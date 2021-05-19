In the early days of the administration, press secretary Pierre Salinger conducted numerous news briefings at the circa 1728 Red Fox Inn. The family attended Catholic church services at the Middleburg Community Center. And the first lady galloped cross-country (and in one case was dumped head-over-heels jumping a fence). From then on, Middleburg was forever on the map, and countless well-known names have followed.
Glen-Ora, now down to 130 acres from the 300 acres during the Kennedys’ time, was listed for sale earlier this year by John Coles, owner of Middleburg’s Thomas and Talbot Real Estate, for $6.15 million.
“We cater to horse people, and this property is special,” Coles said. Between March 2020 angd March 2021, his firm sold $138 million in properties in what has been a white-hot real estate market. Most of his sales were in the countryside surrounding the 667-acre village of around 250 homes.
“The Kennedys wanted to be secluded and left alone,” said Mayor Bridge Littleton, the third generation of his family to live in Middleburg. “The history of the Kennedys added aura and absolutely a cachet. It’s something we claim; we’re recognized for that.”
Middleburg is not a fancy, frilly place. There are brick sidewalks, colorful shops and 160 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But conspicuous consumption such as expensive cars and designer clothing is deemed not acceptable. At the Middleburg Tennis Club, black tie parties are rare and informal dinners on a deck overlooking the clay courts are preferred.
The public library is on Reed Street, and the private National Sporting Library and Museum on the Plains Road.
The mayor lives in a townhouse built in the 1980s by his father, Trow Littleton, a contractor and real estate agent who served on the town council for 34 years. Littleton Sr. and his wife, Margaret, live nearby in a late 1700s brick-and-log-cabin home.
Village residents talk about the convenience of being able to walk everywhere. There is no public transportation here. Horses are everywhere on the farms and lush fields. Middleburg, which bills itself as the nation’s horse and hunt capital, holds well-regarded steeplechase races in the spring and fall. The annual Christmas parade down the main street on the first Saturday in December (pandemic permitting), includes horses, hounds, bagpipers and Mexican charros on prancing stallions.
There’s a particularly dog-friendly atmosphere, with water bowls placed outside many shops. The Loyal Companion pet shop is a must stop while strolling Washington Street.
The aptly named Upper Crust Bakery offers another popular treat — iced horse cookies at $1.35 each. The white frame bakery is next door to a showroom for new residences planned on the property of the nearby Salamander Resort and Spa. All of Salamander’s 340 acres are within the town limits. Forty-nine homes from 3,500 to 5,500 square feet with prices starting at $1.965 million have been approved for construction review, with 60 additional units also possible.
“Weekdays are still like the old days,” according to Helen MacMahon, whose family-owned Sheridan-MacMahon Realtors was started by her mother, Ann MacMahon, in 1981. “You know almost everyone you pass on the street. It’s a quiet, safe, charming and beautiful way of life.”
For-sale signs in the village are rare these days. “Inventory is going down and prices are going up,” said Peter Pejacsevich, managing partner of Middleburg Real Estate-Atoka Properties. “With work from home becoming the norm, people want a different lifestyle. Middleburg can give them that.”
Kerry and Dev Roszell moved from the countryside of Fauquier County into town in 2012. “You get to know everyone,” she said. “A small town but with historic landmarks, great restaurants, shops and now wineries and breweries.”
The Mt. Defiance Cider Barn outside Middleburg has an in-town location, Mt. Defiance Distillery on West Washington Street. The former gas station is an example of adaptive re-use. The apple brandy is known to achy equestrians as “shoulder medicine.”
Roszell can walk from her circa 1980s Cape Cod-style home to work as development manager at the Land Trust of Virginia. Her office is in a 20,000-square-foot white board-and-batten structure built by Middleburg native Coe Eldredge to resemble a dairy barn.
Over the past two years, Eldredge also built three new custom homes on Reed Street next to the library from 2,800 to 3,100 square feet that sold at prices ranging from $875,000 to $1.15 million.
“Most of the original homes of 850 square feet in town were built for farmworkers during the 1960s,” Eldredge said. “We haven’t quite reached the teardown and rebuild.”
Cricket Bedford, a real estate agent with Thomas and Talbot, grew up in Middleburg and can ride anything from a stubborn mule to a run-and-jump thoroughbred. Over lunch at the popular King Street Oyster Bar across the street from her office, Bedford talked about the Orchard, a circa 1950 four-bedroom brick house on a nearly five-acre lot in town that is listed at $1.85 million.
In 1962, the Kennedys secretly purchased 39 acres from horse and cattle breeder and local newspaper publisher Hubert Phipps to build their post-presidency home. The price: $26,000.
On Nov. 22, 1963, they were scheduled to fly back from Dallas and go directly to the house for their first weekend at Wexford, their forever country home named after the Irish birthplace of the president’s ancestors.
On Nov. 23, the day after John Kennedy was assassinated, a team of government workers went to Glen-Ora and shoveled tons of sand to fill in a Secret Service communications center under the stables. The barn still stands, and Glen-Ora is under contract with Bedford as the buyers’ agent. The new owners are horse lovers, of course.
Living there: Middleburg’s borders are Wancopin Creek on the east, Salamander Resort on the north, Zulla road on the west and the Hill school on the south. Route 50 (Washington Street) bisects the town. The average sold price for homes in Middleburg last year was just over $1 million, a nearly 38 percent increase from 2019.
Schools: Middleburg Community Charter School, Banneker Elementary, Blue Ridge Middle and Loudoun Valley High.
