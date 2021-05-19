Village residents talk about the convenience of being able to walk everywhere. There is no public transportation here. Horses are everywhere on the farms and lush fields. Middleburg, which bills itself as the nation’s horse and hunt capital, holds well-regarded steeplechase races in the spring and fall. The annual Christmas parade down the main street on the first Saturday in December (pandemic permitting), includes horses, hounds, bagpipers and Mexican charros on prancing stallions.