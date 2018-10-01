Sections
Home
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
Share on Google Plus
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google Plus
Share via Email
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on Tumblr
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Google Plus
Share on Tumblr
Resize Text
Print Article
Inside Derek Jeter’s lakeside New York mansion
Resize Text
Print Article
1
of 18
Full Screen
Autoplay
Close
What life looks like for North Korea’s elite
Skip Ad
×
Caption
The retired New York Yankees legend is selling the castle-like property for $14.75 million.
Retired New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is selling his castle-style mansion in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., for $14.75 million.
Wright Bros. Real Estate
Buy Photo
Wait 1 second to continue.
What life looks like for North Korea’s elite
From mass dances to going to the zoo, a glimpse inside the Hermit Kingdom.
What Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are doing since their wedding
The royal couple carry out engagements with the queen and other members of the House of Windsor in Britain.
Scenes from Trump’s second year in office
A look at the president’s second year in the White House.