Inside LeBron James’s new Los Angeles mansion

Inside the Washington area’s most expensive homes for sale
Skip Ad
×
Caption
The $23 million property has 16,000 square feet, eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.
LeBron James’s newly constructed $23 million mansion in Los Angeles has a private back yard that extends past the length of the house, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. The property has an oversized luxury pool and an open-air cabana. The sloping hillsides with heavily concentrated tree plantings provide extra privacy.Courtesy of Trulia