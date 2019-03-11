Inside Stephen Strasburg’s San Diego home

NASA’s Opportunity rover captured spectacular views of Mars
Skip Ad
×
Caption
The Washington Nationals pitcher is listing the four-bedroom, five-bathroom Spanish-style mansion for $1.325 million.
Washington Nationals pitcher and San Diego native Stephen Strasburg is selling his San Diego estate for $1.325 million. The secluded backyard has a privacy fence on either side and a see-through fence at the back to take in the views.Brandon Ruddy
NASA tried one last time to contact its record-setting Mars rover Opportunity, but declared it dead on Feb. 13, 2019, 15 years after arriving at the Red Planet. The solar-powered rover has been silent for eight months, victim of one of the most intense dust storms in decades.