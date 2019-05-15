Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Accessibility for screenreader
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share via Email
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on Tumblr
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Tumblr
Link to homepage
Resize Text
Print Article
Inside the home of actor Orlando Bloom
Resize Text
Print Article
1
of 13
Full Screen
Autoplay
Close
Inside the home of basketball legend Michael Jordan
Skip Ad
×
Caption
Orlando Bloom, known for his roles in the Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean film series, lists his home on “Billionaire’s Row” for $9 million.
The layout of the home allows for large expanses of wall space to hang large artwork.
Daniel Dahler
Buy Photo
Wait 1 second to continue.
Inside the home of basketball legend Michael Jordan
Basketball player Michael Jordan still has his Chicago mansion on the market, now asking $14.855 million. The numbers in the listing price add up to his iconic jersey number: 23.
Inside the home of former ‘Brady Bunch’ actor Barry Williams
Barry Williams has listed his childhood home in Malibu, Calif. for sale for $6.375 million. His parents purchased the lot in 1972 and built the three-bedroom, four-bathroom house.
See the first image of a black hole, our solar system and beyond
For the first time, scientists have created a cosmic portrait of a supermassive black hole.