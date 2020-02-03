Dream Finders Homes is building 33 single-family houses and 125 townhouses, with a park, a tot lot and ballfields.

Dream Finders Homes plans to build 33 single-family houses and 125 townhouses at Woodlands at Goose Creek, a development in the Leesburg area of Loudoun County, Va. Three floor plans are offered for single-family houses.

Rachel and Greg Shuster became the community’s first homeowners when they bought a single-family house in September.

“We lived only a mile away but wanted to stay in the neighborhood and school zone for our [13-year-old] daughter Malia,” Rachel Shuster said. “This house layout works well. Everyone has their own space. My husband has an office in the basement. Evelyn [who is 4] has a playroom on the main floor, and Malia has a bathroom in her bedroom.”

Growth potential: Three floor plans are offered for single-family houses. Most buyers select a lot and a floor plan and then move in about six months later, when construction is done. But two houses are available now.

The suburban community’s location in the Leesburg area, about 40 miles northwest of the District, appealed to Rick Taube and his wife, Melissa Schwartz. They live south of Los Angeles and wanted an investment property to diversify their retirement resources.

“We were attracted to Loudoun County because of its great growth potential,” Taube said. “We saw a lot of activity, which was a good sign, and the development seemed well planned.”

Taub said they looked at several properties, trying to anticipate what a family would want to rent. They settled on a “grand” townhouse, the development’s furnished model, in fact. “We particularly liked the rooftop terrace. It really called out to us,” he said. Dream Finders Homes is now renting the townhouse to continue using it as a model home.

The only major difference in the development’s two townhouse floor plans is the garage placement, either in the front or the rear.

Clarence Carter and his girlfriend, Trina Nguyen, who plan to marry this year, bought a townhouse on a premium homesite backing up to woods.

They sold a house and are renting an apartment while their townhouse is being built. “I’m there all the time taking pictures,” Carter said.

“When I first walked into the model and saw the first level and then the second level and the huge kitchen island, I said, ‘I can live here,’ even after saying I’d never live in a townhouse again, Carter said. “This doesn’t look or feel like a townhouse.”

Carter also raved about the townhouse’s fourth-floor terrace. “To have a view like that in Loudoun County, overlooking Goose Creek, is unbelievable,” he said.

Nearby: Village at Leesburg, about a mile away, has a Wegmans and other stores. It also has restaurants and attractions that include a movie theater and a bowling alley. Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets and historic downtown Leesburg are both less than five miles away.

Schools: Cool Spring Elementary, Harper Park Middle, Heritage High.

Transit: Loudoun County Transit operates several bus routes, including rush-hour service from the Leesburg Park and Ride on Sycolin Road through Northern Virginia and into the District.

Woodlands at Goose Creek

42939 Running Creek Sq., Leesburg, Va.

The development plan calls for 158 residences, including 33 single-family houses and 125 grand townhouses. Fourteen single-family houses are for sale, priced from $689,990. Sixteen townhouses are for sale, priced from $499,990.

Builder: Dream Finders Homes

Features: All residences have a two-car garage with concrete driveway. Ceilings are nine feet high on three levels. Mohawk three-inch engineered hardwood flooring runs through much of each residence. For the kitchen, buyers can choose quartz or granite counters and a single- or double-bowl stainless-steel sink. Kitchens have 42-inch-wide Timberlake birch cabinets and Whirlpool appliances. Bathrooms have comfort-height vanities, elongated toilets and chrome plumbing fixtures. Residences have a Honeywell programmable Z-Wave thermostat, a 50-gallon gas water heater and high-speed cable for Internet and smart home devices.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 to 6 / 3 to 6, single-family; 3 to 5 / 3 to 5, townhouse.

Square-footage: 2,400 to 5,000, single family; 2,250 to 3,500, townhouse.

Homeowners association fee: $75 a month, single-family; $90 a month, townhouse.

Contact: Ellyn Miller, 703-888-6640, single-family; Tara Hickey, 703-777-1209, townhouse. The website is at DreamFindersHomes.com.