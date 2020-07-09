Turner, who was married to the former heavyweight champion boxer from 1997 to 2003, was struck by the natural light pouring through the large windows in the grand foyer. She liked that it was on a quiet cul-de-sac with a gated entrance, providing the high-profile couple the privacy they wanted.

And even though she isn’t a golfer, she was captivated by the view. The house backs onto the sixth hole of Congressional Country Club’s famed Blue Course.

“The view . . . is going to be the main thing that I miss,” Turner said. “I told [the real estate agent] we should probably sell the view separately because it’s so pretty.”

Known as the "Mike Tyson house," the 1988 house overlooks the sixth hole of Congressional Country Club's Blue Course. Tyson bought the home with his second wife, Monica Turner, in 1995.

Turner and her children went to several golf tournaments at Congressional, where they would cheer for Tiger Woods. They were always amused when others in the crowd pointed to their house and declared, “That’s Mike Tyson’s house.”

Over the years, Turner has expanded the 1988 house, originally built by Robert Shattner. In 2001, she hired Bill Crowell of Crowell and Baker to put on a three-story addition that increased the size of the house by more than 4,000 square feet. The top floor became the massive master suite, which has a sitting area with a wet bar and a fireplace. Double doors open to a private terrace. The enormous closet has built-in shelving and a garment conveyor similar to those used by dry cleaners. The master bathroom has a separate soaking tub and shower.

“It’s like its own little oasis,” Turner said of the master suite. “It’s like a retreat.”

The main level of the addition is the family room, and the lower level became an in-law suite for Turner’s parents. Turner also bought the lot next door, increasing the grounds to more than five acres. Recent renovations to the kitchen and bathrooms were done by Luxmanor Custom Home Builders.

The house has a fitness room, a music room, a media room and a game room. The property includes a swimming pool and a lighted sports court. Turner said it was a fun place for her children to grow up.

“We had every party — birthday, baseball, track, drama club,” Turner said. “It was the kid house. We had a really good time, which is why my kids don’t want to go.”

It’s also the ideal place to be stuck during a pandemic. Turner said many of her friends have told her that they’d like to be sheltering in place at her house.

“Come on,” she tells them, “but you have to help me pack.”

Turner will miss the house where her family made so many memories over 25 years. She recalled the time Tyson kept a baby tiger named Kenya on the property.

“My daughter said she got her track career running from the tiger,” Turner said.

But she said it is time to move.

“I always told them when [her son] Amir graduates, I’m going somewhere where it’s one level or a lot smaller,” Turner said. “We’ve been there 25 years, so it’s been great. . . . It felt so much like home, warm and comfortable but also very luxurious at the same time.”

The seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 18,244-square-foot house on 5.3 acres is listed at just under $8.6 million. There is an option to purchase the house on its original 2.4-acre lot for just under $6 million.

Listing agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

