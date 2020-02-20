“My wife and I have a lot of ties to Washington,” Green wrote in an email. “Having kids, we realized how much we wanted to share our ties and explore the city from within. We enjoy the process of home renovations. Although we have listed it, we want to be in the D.C. area. If we do sell, we will look for another project immediately.”

In September of 2017, Courtney wrote on Instagram: “Mike, [son] Axel and I are beyond excited to turn our 1914 row house into a home with the help of this bright light and beautiful mind [interior designer Jeremiah Brent].” She also posted a photo of the three of them in front of the house.

More than two years later, in December 2019, Mike wrote on Instagram: “As of a week ago, the final touches on our DC home renovations were complete,” and he went on to thank “hardworking visionaries” — the builder, the architect and the interior designer — “for making it happen.”

The rowhouse’s renovation was designed by the Dupont Circle architectural firm Jones Boer Architects and Los Angeles interior designer and television personality Brent. Bethesda-based custom home builder Banks Development did the construction.

The house has high ceilings, hardwood floors laid in a chevron pattern and skylights to bring natural light into the space. The kitchen has a long island with seating and windows on two sides. The second-floor master bedroom suite is at the front of the house. There are two more bedrooms and a bathroom on that level. The top floor is office or studio space with bench seating. The lower level rec room has a wet bar. The laundry room has stainless-steel counters and shelving. The rear deck is made of rot- and insect-resistant ipe wood, and the garage parking comes with an electric car charger.

Injuries and illness have hampered Green’s career in recent years. The 34-year-old had neck surgery in 2018, then developed a liver condition and more recently missed games because of an upper-body injury.

His contract expires at the end of the season, and Green, who spent 10 seasons with the Caps, seems to have strong ties to the nation’s capital. It may be that this is the first of many home renovations he does here.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,164-square-foot house is listed at $4.6 million.

Listing agent: Sherif Abdalla, Compass

