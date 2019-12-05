The house was built by developer George Small, who hired architects James E. Cooper and George T. Santmyers to design it. Cooper and Santmyers were prominent and prolific architects in Washington in the first half of the 20th century.

According to the D.C. Architects Directory published by the D.C. Historic Preservation Office, Cooper was known for his mastery of Tudor and other historical English-revival styles. His best-known work is the Foxhall Village rowhouses in Northwest, which are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Santmyers’s contribution was mainly to apartment-building architecture. He designed more than 440 apartment buildings, including a six-story Tudor Revival building at 3901 Connecticut Ave. NW, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

When the house first went on the market, in 1929, an ad vertisement in the Evening Star called it “A New Distinctive Corner English Type Residence” and declared “Interior plan is efficient as exterior is Artistic.”

The family that lived in the house most recently was the Kuzios. Paul Kuzio, who died in 1998, bought it in 1957 with his first wife, Wilda, who died in 1968. After Anita Kuzio, his second wife, died in 2016, her heirs were reluctant to sell to a developer who would raze the longtime family home.

After rejecting several offers, the family chose Kaiser, who turned to architect Dean Cretsinger to reimagine the house for today’s living.

“From a neighborhood perspective, it keeps a certain look in the neighborhood,” Cretsinger said. “Instead of everything being torn down and then just put up and maximized to the Nth degree, which most houses are, it’s a way to try to preserve the neighborhood character and preserve the building itself.”

A porch that didn’t make sense became a powder room and closet. The stairs to the basement were moved to a more convenient location. Walls were taken down to open the space. A fireplace was converted from wood-burning to gas, doing away with the need for a chimney and making room for a second washer and dryer on the bedroom floor.

Despite the extra cost, Kaiser elected to preserve the leaded glass in the bay window and the tall arched windows above the stairs. “My favorite part of the home is the leaded glass windows in the grand staircase, which let in such beautiful light,” Kaiser wrote.

“Most people would have taken those windows out and put new ones in,” Cretsinger said. “That was all a decision made to try to preserve some of the history of the building, make sure the character of it was still there even though we basically changed everything else on the inside.”

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,165-square-foot house is listed at just under $2 million. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

