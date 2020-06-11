Creighton Farms, a Jack Nicklaus Signature course,opened in 2007 and has received Audubon International certification for its high degree of environmental quality and preservation. Nicklaus told The Washington Post in 2018 that he gave it a “middle-of-the-road” difficulty level so golfers would enjoy playing it.

Jack Nicklaus house in Aldie, Va. | The house in Aldie, Va., where legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara, stayed for the Creighton Farms Invitational has gone on the market for just under $2.7 million. (Kyle Biedenbach)

“I am not only proud of the golf experience we created at Creighton Farms, but the club has become a special place to my wife Barbara and me,” Nicklaus wrote in an email. “We always look forward to getting back to Creighton Farms. It’s a beautiful setting and [developer David] Southworth has created a nice blend of quality amenities, and a comfortable atmosphere for members and residents. We look forward to our visit later this summer, and reconnecting with our longtime friends.”

The French country-style house, which overlooks holes 9, 14 and 15 of the course, was built in 2014 by Creighton Enterprises as a place where the Nicklauses could stay when visiting Creighton Farms. They were involved in all aspects of the design, furnishing and decoration of the house.

Double entry doors open to a foyer with circular stairs to the second level and an eye-catching chandelier. A formal dining room is to the right. The dining room has a coffered ceiling and doors that open to a porch. A cherry-paneled library is to the right of the foyer followed by a parlor and sunroom, both of which also open to porches.

The spacious great room, with a 15-foot ceiling, is behind the stairs. A wall of windows overlooks the golf course. Hanging above the gas fireplace is a picture of an outdoor scene with a golden bear, a nod to Nicklaus’s nickname.

The L-shaped kitchen has a breakfast nook at one end and a hearth room at the other with a two-sided fireplace facing each space.

The second-level master bedroom suite has a sitting area that overlooks the golf course, a fireplace and his-and-her walk-in closets. The master bathroom has a dual-sink vanity, heated floors, a shower and a separate soaking tub.

Creighton Farms is a private community of more than 40 homes. The club membership initiation fee is included in the purchase of the house. Property owners association fees are $680 per month and include access to the clubhouse, two swimming pools, a fitness center and four tennis courts — two hard court and two clay. A golf improvement center with heated bays is expected to open in the fall. The clubhouse is about a five-minute walk from the house.

The Nicklauses are giving up the house because they have decided to stay at the clubhouse when visiting.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,400-square-foot house on one acre is listed at $2.7 million.

Listing agent: Grant Heflin, Creighton Realty

