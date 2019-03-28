

The 1955 midcentury rambler in Falls Church, Va., was home to former Virginia senator Jim Webb. (HomeVisit)

The midcentury rambler on Lake Barcroft in Falls Church has been the site of several important milestones in Jim Webb’s life. It is where Webb launched his successful campaign for public office, where he wrote three of his 10 books, and where he married his third wife.

Webb, who was a Democratic senator from Virginia from 2007 to 2013, is a decorated Marine veteran, Naval Academy graduate and graduate of Georgetown University Law School. He was secretary of the Navy from 1987 to 1988. His 1978 book “Fields of Fire” was a bestseller, and he won an Emmy Award for his PBS coverage of the Marines in Beirut in 1983. Webb also wrote and produced the 2000 movie “Rules of Engagement.”

1 of 99 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region View Photos The Washington Post’s picks of distinguished local homes on the market. Caption The Washington Post’s picks of distinguished local homes on the market. HomeVisit/HomeVisit Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

His marriage to Hong Le took place in front of the home’s limestone fireplace in October 2005, a little more than a year after he purchased the 1955 house. The ceremony melded her Vietnamese customs with his Scottish-Irish traditions.

[Inside Tyler Perry’s former Atlanta mansion]

The house, which is built into a hillside along the water, has undergone three significant transformations, two of which occurred during Webb’s ownership. Right after he bought it, Webb modified the main level. He combined the two bedrooms in the back of the house into a master bedroom, moved the kitchen from the front to the back of the house and turned one of the rooms near the entrance into his office. He also redid the floors in Brazilian cherry.



im Webb launched his senate campaign and worked on three books in this office. (HomeVisit)

A couple of years later, Webb expanded the house by adding another level with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. He also installed a wrought-iron banister to the stairs, added decks to the first and second floors, enveloped the facade in stone, put in carved mahogany double doors at the entry and turned the carport into a two-car garage.

About five years ago, Webb updated the landscaping, adding stone walls and walkways around the property. He also renovated the swimming pool’s stone terrace and constructed wooden stairs connecting it to an enclosed space below the gazebo.



The back yard has a swimming pool, terrace and gazebo. (HomeVisit)

Despite all the changes, the house retains an echo of its midcentury past.

The home capitalizes on its access to the freshwater lake in the backyard. Every bedroom on the main and upper levels opens to a deck that overlooks the swimming pool and the lake. Surrounded by a wooded landscape on the more than half-acre property, the large deck off the upper level master suite feels almost like a treehouse. Another spacious deck off the kitchen and sunroom extends the living space on the main level.

The large rec room on the lower level has a fireplace and a door that leads to the pool terrace and gazebo.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 5,136-square-foot house is listed at just under $1.9 million.