Beyond his basketball career, Wall was known for his philanthropic efforts. From turkey giveaways to rent relief, he touched many lives with his John Wall Family Foundation.
Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region
The seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom, 16,479-square-foot house is on a cul-de-sac in Kentsdale Estates. The secluded property has a gated entrance and fenced grounds.
Double doors lead to a grand foyer with 18-foot ceilings and marble flooring. A pair of niches flank the doors providing space for artwork. To the left is a formal dining room. To the right is the owner’s suite.
The expansive owner’s suite takes up the right side of the house. The large bedroom has a tray ceiling, custom-designed carpet and large panes of glass overlooking the backyard. There are two walk-in closets, two bathrooms, a sitting room and a dressing room.
The middle part of the house has a formal living room just past the dining room and a great room with 18-foot ceilings and a wall of glass overlooking the backyard.
The kitchen, sunroom, guest bedroom with en suite bathroom and mudroom that leads to the two three-car garages are on the left side of the house. One of the garages comes with an electric car charger.
The recently renovated kitchen has two islands, one with counter seating; white wood cabinetry; marble countertops; an eight-burner gas stove; three ovens; and two dishwashers. A breakfast area has a wall of windows overlooking the backyard.
The second level has an in-law suite with a bedroom, two walk-in closets, bathroom, kitchen and living room. An office with built-in cabinetry and shelving and four additional bedrooms are also on the second floor.
The lower level offers ample space for entertaining, exercising and lounging. There’s a basketball court with three regulation-size hoops and a viewing room with a glass wall that looks out onto the court. The main space is a rec room with a wet bar. On one side of the rec room is a fitness room and a game room with darts and a billiards table. On the other side is a sauna and a media room with leather recliners and surround sound.
The two-acre property includes a grass volleyball court, shuffleboard court, swimming pool with waterfalls, hot tub and a covered pavilion with an outdoor kitchen.
Wall is the latest Wizard to put his home on the market. The house of the late owner Abe Pollin recently went under contract, as did the Cleveland Park house of former player Ian Mahinmi.
Listing agent: Lisa Stransky, Washington Fine Properties
Previous House of the Week: Virginia vineyard, winery and house for sale for $6 million