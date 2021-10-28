Wall came to Washington in 2010 as the No. 1 draft pick. He is perhaps best remembered for sinking the game-winning shot in Game 6 of the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals. However, his career in Washington was derailed by injuries. He spent two years sidelined with a foot and Achilles’ tendon injury. Wall, who turned 31 in September, was traded to the Houston Rockets in December 2020.