It wasn’t until the couple returned from France in 1956 that they spent much time in the house. One of Julia’s first projects was to renovate the kitchen. As she wrote in her memoir, “I decided I needed a new stove.” The new stove, a Garland model 182, was a commercial gas range with six burners and a steel griddle. Julia paid about $400 for it. “I loved it so much I vowed to take it to my grave!” she wrote. It didn’t go with her to the grave. Instead, it resides in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.