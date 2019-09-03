

The new condominium building known as 11Q near Logan Circle in Northwest Washington has six units for sale at prices ranging from $834,900 to $994,900. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

A new four-story, 15-unit condominium building named 11Q stands at 11th and Q streets NW in the District, a stone’s throw from Logan Circle, the U Street corridor and 14th Street.

The convenient location and the building’s relatively large units attracted Johnny Van Hoosier, who moved in at the beginning of August. He sold his one-bedroom unit in the Atlantic Plumbing condos on Eighth Street NW and bought a two-bedroom unit in 11Q.

“It’s much quieter here,” Van Hoosier said. “It was crazy on weekends in my last place. People were everywhere all the time. Now I have a bigger place. I get a lot of natural light. I can walk to work. I have a huge balcony.”

The white brick building, highlighted by black-framed windows, stands out as bright and contemporary. The site was previously occupied by dilapidated rowhouses with a few tenants at the end of their tenure. Madison Investments, the builder and developer, bought the property and rebuilt it inside and out.

“We dug down, went up one story and pushed out the back to maximize the allowable square-footage,” said Barry Madani, co-founder with a brother, Sia Madani, of Madison Investments, a local company.

Madani said a great deal of effort also went into designing the individual units. “We drafted multiple iterations of floor plans and room alignments to lay out the units with the best living spaces we could come up with,” he said.

The name “Madison,” derived, in this case, from the phrase Madani and Sons, is, in part, a tribute to their father, who was a real estate developer in Iran during the shah’s regime. The Iranian revolution drove the Madanis from the country, and the family moved to Britain.

The company served as its own general contractor, managing the building’s design and construction. “This is our typical management style . . . because it gives us the flexibility to make decisions quickly,” he said. “When you do a rehab, you don’t really know what’s there until you get into the space.”

Kitchens have stainless-steel Bosch and Blomberg appliances, quartz counters, Porcelanosa backsplashes, cabinets with soft-close doors and drawers, and under-cabinet lights. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Private entrances: The building’s 15 units have a variety of floor plans. Six two-bedroom, two-bathroom units are still for sale. Two units on the second level have balconies. Three lower, semi-basement-level units have private entrances.

The entry door to the model unit, 201, leads to the open-plan kitchen and combined living-dining area. To the right is the kitchen counter with a stove and refrigerator. Beyond the appliances, there is a laundry closet, with stacked washer and dryer, and a utility closet. The large kitchen island has a sink and room for four stools. The living and dining area is laid out against a backdrop of big windows.

The short passage to the two bedrooms has a double-door closet and bathroom. The bathroom has two doors, one from the hallway and the other from the smaller bedroom. The larger bedroom has an en suite bathroom. A wall of closets, one for each, separates the two bedrooms.

Akseizer Design Group and KMID Studio designed the interiors. Landscaping is by Botanical Decorators. McWilliams Ballard is handling sales and marketing.



The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Porcelanosa cabinets and plumbing fixtures are installed in the bathrooms, which have floating vanities. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

What’s nearby: Logan Circle, Chinatown, Penn Quarter and Judiciary Square are brimming with restaurants, museums, shops and entertainment. The McMillan Park Reservoir district offers wide-open green space as a respite from cramped city living. A dog park is across the street from the building. The nine-hole Old Soldiers’ Home Golf Course is to the north. The Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library is not far away on Seventh Street.

For groceries, Capitol Supermarket is on 11th Street, Yes! Organic Market and Trader Joe’s are on 14th Street, Giant Food at City Market is on O Street and Whole Foods Market is on P Street.

Schools: Seaton Elementary, Walker-Jones Education Campus (prekindergarten to eighth grade), Dunbar High.

Transit: The Shaw-Howard University Metro station, on the Green and Yellow lines, is at 1701 Eighth Street NW. Nearby traffic corridors are Vermont, Rhode Island and Florida avenues. It’s easy to get around on foot, bicycle or scooter.