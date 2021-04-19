The Zapatas bought their four-level townhouse, with an elevator, from Craftmark Homes, one of three builders working at Crown East. (Lennar Homes is also building townhouses; Pulte Homes is building townhouses and two-level condos). Craftmark is planning 72 three- and four-level townhouses.

“We’re watching the community grow up around us,” Slavomir Zapata said. “Every day we wake up, look out the window, take a walk with our dog, Syrus, our miniature black poodle, and see something different.”

Craftmark’s 24-foot-wide townhouses “are large and live like single-family houses,” said Lori Windsor, the sales manager.

Entry to the furnished model home is on the ground level, which has a rec room that could be reconfigured as an office, a playroom, a lounge or a bedroom. The optional elevator runs from there to the fourth floor. The roomy two-car garage, which houses the Craftmark sales office for the time being, is in the rear.

The main living space is up one flight. The kitchen, dominated by a 13-foot island, is in the middle, with the great room on one side and the dining room, a walk-in pantry and a powder room on the other.

The great room has a gas fireplace and a rear wall of windows, with a double glass door leading to an optional deck. The dining room has built-in, cushioned banquette seating under a double window and, on the opposite wall, built-in cabinets and wine refrigerator. The dining table readily seats 10.

The standard third-floor layout has the owner’s bedroom suite, with private bathroom and walk-in closet, on one end of the home, and two smaller bedrooms, sharing a hall bathroom, on the opposite end. The model home has an alternative layout. The two smaller bedrooms are combined into one, and there is an en suite bathroom instead of a hall bathroom. The Zapatas were among the many buyers who chose the layout with two bedroom suites.

“About 65 percent of our buyers select this design,” Windsor said.

“I almost died and went to heaven when I saw the walk-in closet in our bedroom,” Tracela said. “I knew I’d be able to fit all my clothes in one place.”

She added: “We’re going to add a large mirror and chandelier. It’s that big.”

The optional four-level layout also appealed to Gabriel Sarmiento and Jagdish Chander Gopalakrishnan, who expect to expand their household with the addition of Sarmiento’s parents and were looking for a home bigger than theirs in D.C. They recently signed a contract and hope to move by year’s end.

“We like living in the city and walking around,” Gopalakrishnan said. “That led us to Crown East because there’s a good mix of urban and suburban.”

The elevator and spacious top floor facilitate multigenerational living. They plan to turn the loft space into a studio apartment, with a bedroom, a lounge, a bathroom and a kitchenette. “There won’t be a cooking surface, but there’ll be a lot of cabinets, counters and a sink,” Sarmiento said.

“Gabriel’s parents will have their own space. That’ll make a big difference,” Gopalakrishnan said.

Nearby: Community amenities include the Retreat Clubhouse, with pool, tennis court, rock climbing wall, outdoor deck and a fireplace. Downtown Crown, a commercial sector adjacent to Crown West, has a Harris Teeter supermarket, a Starbucks and several dining establishments. Rockville Town Square is southeast. Downtown Gaithersburg is north.

Schools: Rosemont Elementary, Forest Oak Middle, Gaithersburg High.

Transit: Crown East, about 20 miles from Washington, is minutes from Interstates 270 and 370. There are MARC commuter rail stations in Gaithersburg and Washington Grove. The Shady Grove Metro station, on the Red Line, is about three miles away.

Crown East

104 Bleeker Pl., Gaithersburg, Md.

Seventy-two Craftmark Homes townhouses are planned. Nine are still for sale in the first section, with base prices ranging from $819,900 to $859,000. The second section will open for sales soon. A closing-cost incentive is offered if buyers use the builder’s preferred lender.

Builder: Craftmark Homes

Features: The three- and four-level Energy Star-certified homes come with a two-car garage and an elevator option. Facades are brick, stone or HardiePanel fiber-cement siding. Ceilings are nine feet high on the ground, third and fourth floors, 10 feet on the second floor. Kitchens have Bosch appliances, quartz counters, soft-close 42-inch maple cabinets and chrome hardware. Owner’s suite bathrooms have dual vanity sinks, 12-by-24-inch floor tiles and an elongated ErgoHeight toilet. A video doorbell is connected to a home-automation system.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 to 5/3 to 6

Square-footage: 2,510 to 3,106

Homeowners association fee: $132 a month

View model: By appointment.